2025 Top 50 Banks in Southern California

LA Times Studios presents the 50 largest banks headquartered in Southern California ranked by assets as of Dec. 31, 2024. The list includes banks headquartered in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties. Financial information was provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the federal agency that oversees the banking industry. As a group, the 50 largest banks headquartered in Southern California had $412 billion in assets. They employ more than 6,400 people and operate more than 300 branches combined.