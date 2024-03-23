Banking & Finance Business Visionaries

Advertisement
Banking and Finance 2024

M&A Activity Poised for a Rebound in 2024; Value of Deals Expected to Increase

Executive sentiment toward M&A activity for the year ahead is optimistic with respondents across corporate and PE expecting a rebound in both volume and value.

Banking and Finance 2024

CEO Confidence Improved in Q1 2024 For the First Time in Two Years

Banking and Finance 2024

Climate Metrics Surge in Executive Compensation Plans - From 25% to 54% in Just Two Years

2024 Banking and Finance Visionaries

In the complex world of banking and finance, the right commercial banker or a trusted advisor is an invaluable asset. More than providing services and advice, these individuals - and the institutions they represent - can genuinely prepare your organization for the next level of growth and beyond. Here we present a select group of visionaries for 2024, each an expert who has demonstrated continued successes and achieved numerous accomplishments in the past 24 months.

