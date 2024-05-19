Cresa Global Inc.

cresa.com

Primary Southern California Office: 555 S. Flower St., Suite 4650, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Secondary Southern California Office: 660 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1260, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Year Established: 1993

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

2023 Transaction Volume: $647,875,000

2023 Sales Volume: $12,875,000

2023 Lease Volume: $635,000,000

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 44

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 52

Number of Southern California Offices: 3

Number of Offices Firmwide: 48

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Data Center, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

W. Lawson Martin - Managing Principal - Market Leader

Dennis E. Smith - Managing Principal - Market Leader