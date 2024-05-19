Cresa Global Inc.
Primary Southern California Office: 555 S. Flower St., Suite 4650, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Secondary Southern California Office: 660 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1260, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Year Established: 1993
Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL
2023 Transaction Volume: $647,875,000
2023 Sales Volume: $12,875,000
2023 Lease Volume: $635,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 44
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 52
Number of Southern California Offices: 3
Number of Offices Firmwide: 48
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Data Center, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
W. Lawson Martin - Managing Principal - Market Leader
Dennis E. Smith - Managing Principal - Market Leader
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.