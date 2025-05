Morley Builders

morleybuilders.com

Primary Southern California Office: 3330 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405

Year Established: 1947

Headquarter(s): Santa Monica, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $245,400,000

2022 Total Revenue: $223,100,000

Total Number of Employees: 154

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 3

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Civic, luxury, research, parking, commercial

Top Active Projects: 200 Mesnager Street Apartments, 42XX Office Campus, Crocker Umeya Apartments

Top Local Executive(s): Charles Muttillo - President