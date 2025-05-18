A Transformative Employment Law Firm for Clients and Lawyers

I’ve seen a thing or two as an attorney of over 35 years fighting for workers’ rights in California courts.

One of my career highlights was winning Mendiola vs. CPS in 2015 – a class action for security guards who were on duty 24 hours a day but were only paid for eight hours. Another was joining the powerful team at D.Law in 2021.

Over the last few years, I’ve seen firsthand how our firm is not just a place to work, it’s a place to thrive. In the legal industry that often prioritizes billable hours over personal growth and work/life balance, D.Law stands apart.

Thanks to the mission set forth by our caring and fearless founder Emil Davtyan, we’re developing the next generation of top-tier employment lawyers.

At a time when many law firms are struggling to retain talent, D.Law stands out as a place where attorneys want to build their careers. It’s not just about the cases we handle, it’s about the way we are empowered to think, strategize and lead. This is a firm that invests in its people, and in doing so, it is shaping the future of employment law in California.

For those who aspire to make a real impact in employment law, D.Law isn’t just a stepping stone – it’s the destination.

A Culture That Elevates, Not Depletes

When I joined D.Law, I knew I was stepping into a firm that had already made waves in California’s employment law landscape. But what I didn’t fully realize was how transformative the experience would be, not just for clients but for the attorneys who call this place home.

D.Law isn’t just a law firm; it’s a launchpad for some of the most driven, strategic and passionate legal minds in the field. It’s where you come to refine your skills, do meaningful work, take on impactful cases and be surrounded by colleagues who push you to think bigger and advocate harder.

One of the most aspirational aspects of working at D.Law is the firm’s intentional investment in its attorneys. Too often, young lawyers are thrown into the deep end without a life raft, expected to figure things out as they go.

At D.Law, the approach is different. Legal careers often start in environments that can be unforgiving, where young attorneys are expected to sink or swim. At D.Law, the experience is different. Yes, the work is demanding. Yes, the stakes are high. But this is a firm that invests in its attorneys at every level, ensuring that they don’t just survive, they thrive.

A Cutting-Edge Employment Law Practice

The legal field is constantly evolving, and employment law in California is particularly dynamic. Between legislative changes, emerging workplace rights, and rapidly shifting employer obligations, staying ahead of the curve requires more than just keeping up with the law, it requires shaping it.

D.Law prides itself on being at the forefront of employment law, representing clients in groundbreaking cases that help define best practices for businesses and protect employee rights. Attorneys here aren’t just applying legal precedent, they are creating it. The firm’s commitment to being ahead of industry trends means that our team is always learning, always strategizing and always prepared to handle the next big challenge.

For attorneys looking to build a practice in employment law, there’s no better place to be. You are constantly exposed to high-level cases, encouraged to develop innovative legal arguments, and given the opportunity to play an instrumental role in shaping the future of workplace rights in California.

Work That Matters

One of the biggest draws of D.Law is the real impact attorneys get to make. This isn’t a firm where cases feel routine or where attorneys are just another name on the letterhead. The work here has meaning, whether it’s standing up for wrongfully terminated employees, ensuring that businesses comply with wage and hour laws or advocating for workplace protections that set new industry standards.

Every case is an opportunity to make a difference, and that sense of purpose is deeply ingrained in the firm’s culture. Lawyers at D.Law don’t just handle cases, they take on causes. And they do so with a level of dedication and strategic thinking that turns legal victories into real-world change.

A Community That Elevates

Great law firms aren’t just built on legal expertise, they’re built on people. Thanks to our founder Emil Davtyan, D.Law fosters a work environment where collaboration is valued, achievements are celebrated, and professional development is prioritized. It’s a place where attorneys support each other, where successes are shared, and where the journey of becoming a top-tier employment lawyer is both challenging and rewarding.

The firm actively invests in its people, offering ongoing training, Continuing Legal Education (CLE), and professional development opportunities that ensure its attorneys are not just excellent practitioners but also forward-thinking leaders in the field. Whether it’s a litigation strategy session, a mentorship lunch or an informal discussion about a recent court decision, there is a constant exchange of knowledge and ideas that makes everyone stronger.

The D.Law Difference

For attorneys looking to build a meaningful career in employment law, there is no better place than D.Law. It’s a firm that believes in its people, that prioritizes professional growth and that understands the power of handson experience.

It’s where legal careers are built, where the next generation of employment lawyers is shaped and where every attorney has the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the legal field.