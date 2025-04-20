Welcome to the April 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

Dear Readers,

In April’s 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine, we’re taking a look into the legal profession in Southern California, along with additional insightful touches across the spectrum of business.

Celebrating the practice of law, and those whose dedication to both its rule and the clients it serves, is a tradition for Business by LA Times Studios, and we happily present our fifth annual Legal Visionaries list. In addition, we offer the top 125 law firms in Los Angeles County and their rankings by practice, as well as Orange County’s top 25 firms. Also, peruse our list of Top Law Schools to see who is on the forefront of legal education.

On that theme, we feature a story about how the next generation of technologically minded lawyers are being trained by forward-thinking law schools. Tech and AI are also front of mind in IP cases, as highlighted by our story in cooperation with the Daily Journal.

April’s magazine also features consumer real estate, mergers and our cover story how BMO, a rapidly growing bank, is setting up shop – and creating big waves – in Southern California.

