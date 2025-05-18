Welcome to the May 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

Dear Readers,

In May’s Business by LA Times Studios Magazine, you’ll find a wealth of need-to-know insights regarding Southern California’s dynamic professional sectors, from biotech to legal developments – however, we also want you to take your mind off things and relax.

That’s why we’re featuring stories about new trends in wellness travel, which can aid harried businesspeople from LAX and beyond. In addition, we’ve highlighted several new business-friendly hotels in a region that is seeing new properties pop up everywhere.

Consumer trends are rampant this spring as well, from new waterless makeup hitting both conservation-minded individuals and those following the latest celebrity “it” products to super-startup Alpha Motor, whose unique crowdfunding model is firmly planted in how companies are doing business in 2025.

Getting back to business, see informative charts documenting commercial real estate in Q1, our list of the top pharmacy education programs in the state and Southern California’s most impactful biotech and life sciences companies.

