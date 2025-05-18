Mindfulness as a Travel Theme Takes Flight in L.A.

FlightHub, a Momentum Ventures subsidiary and leading online travel agency that allows consumers to book cost-effective travel services, recently released new survey findings uncovering the correlation between travel and wellness services

The study, conducted with 2,000 U.S. respondents, highlights the growing impact and prioritization of mindfulness and wellness when travel decisions are being made.

While traveling to destinations for less expensive, high-end medical or cosmetic procedures is nothing new, more and more travelers are making overall well-being and mindfulness the themes of their travel, which runs from the destinations, lodging and activities selected to the travel experience itself.

(Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)

While the concept of traveling for medical procedures is not new, the rise of cosmetic and wellness tourism has introduced a new layer to travel planning. “Our findings show that cost, social influence and wellness trends are shaping how people think about travel in the context of personal enhancement,” said Henri Chelhot, CEO of FlightHub.

Beyond cosmetic procedures, wellness travel continues to gain traction, with 66% of respondents expressing interest in visiting a destination for a traditional wellness or relaxation retreat.

Over half (57%) of those surveyed believe the rise in wellness tourism is reshaping destinations, turning them into wellness-centric hubs, while 52% said they are now more likely to choose travel locations based on their health and self-care offerings, such as yoga retreats or holistic healing centers.

Spending habits reflect this growing interest. On average, respondents are willing to spend $1,857 on a wellness retreat, with those considering such trips budgeting closer to $2,047.

Calm Before the Takeoff

Los Angeles is a distinct destination option for wellness tourism with an array of spas and relaxation centers. For those looking to get away for their mindfulness retreat, there is a unique new portal to mindfulness with the recent launch of the new Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at LAX. Designed with wellness in mind, the lounge offers exclusive amenities, spaces and experiences tailored to enhance the preflight experience for eligible customers.

The Clubhouse, located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal, is a multi-sensory experience designed to soothe the senses at twilight with thoughtful touches to aid relaxation. The lounge features local artwork and sunsetinspired mood lighting to create a serene retreat. Day-to-night transitional lighting helps to align circadian rhythms, encouraging mindfulness and setting the stage for a restful journey on the airline’s three overnight flights to London Heathrow.

Ruby Room at Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at LAX (PERRY GRAHAM/Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd)

Guests can relax, work and dine in the Ruby Room, a Hollywood-inspired space with its own cinema featuring wireless headsets connected via Bluetooth, or retreat to The Royal Box, a destination for VIPs featuring adjustable mood lighting and a secret menu.

For those needing a quiet space to focus, The Wing’s acoustically sealed work pods give a nod to Virgin Records’ legacy, named after iconic studios like The Manor, Olympic Studios and Sunset Sound, where legendary artists once recorded.

The Clubhouse’s “Zen Den” is an immersive space featuring relaxation, movement and mindfulness sessions powered by the FORME Studio, an award-winning smart fitness mirror – a unique way to wind down, refresh, refocus or reenergize before crossing the Atlantic in style. Guests can explore three exclusive categories – Mind, Body and Spirit – each offering a selection of guided sessions from FORME’s extensive library. The experience begins with a personalized welcome video from Virgin Atlantic founder, Sir Richard Branson, setting the stage for a curated experience.

(Yuriy T - stock.adobe.com)

In celebration of the Clubhouse opening and to lull travelers into a pre-flight dream-like state, Virgin Atlantic has partnered with actor Alan Cumming to narrate the airline’s first-ever original bedtime story. “ReLAX and Unwind with Alan Cumming” invites travelers to immerse themselves in a soothing narrative that highlights the personal touches of Virgin Atlantic’s in-flight experience, perfect for setting the tone for a restful flight.

“I travel between the U.S. and the U.K. all the time, and I honestly adore a long-haul flight,” said Cumming. “It’s one of the few times I have just for myself, and so I treat it like a spa day in the skies! I have a rule that I am not allowed to say no to anything I am offered (within reason of course – treachery is always a no!), so from the pre-flight champagne onwards everything is welcomed with open arms. And as the lights dim and I change into my PJs and fluff my pillows, I actually enjoy it more than bedtime at home.”

The Pre-Flight Calm Trend Takes Off

The opening of the LAX Clubhouse and its partnership with Alan Cumming reflect a broader trend of American travelers seeking calm and relaxation before a flight. A recent survey by Virgin Atlantic found that 44% of Americans are anxious about getting good rest on flights, and 59% use stories, podcasts or meditations to unwind before they travel. With the LAX Clubhouse, Virgin Atlantic continues to offer a premium experience, personalized to help travelers relax and recharge before they take to the skies.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer for Virgin Atlantic, commented, “We’re bringing the Clubhouse experience to the West Coast with new spaces and surprises that are unique to Los Angeles. Everything about the Clubhouse at LAX is intentionally designed and pays homage to both our British roots and local Los Angeles tastes. L.A. is a global hub for wellness, and this new Clubhouse caters uniquely to that mindset in a way that only Virgin Atlantic can. Who else has a Zen Den and Alan Cumming reading a bedtime story in The Royal Box? It is so us to add a little fun and flair. Our awesome team can’t wait to pamper our L.A. guests before they cross the Atlantic in style.”