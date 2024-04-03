LA Times Studios is excited to announce the fifth annual Banking & Finance Visionaries nomination opportunity. Banking & Finance Visionaries are professionals in the commercial banking, investment banking, asset/investment management, lending, and private equity sectors, as well as professional services advisors who work within the banking and finance industries.

We invite organizations from the financial and professional services industries to nominate individuals who are impacting change. The LA Times Studios executive committee will select individuals based on their successes and accomplishments in the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career

Long- and short-term impact he/she has made to their organization’s and/or the industry’s growth

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominee’s leadership beyond their organization.

The visionaries will be announced in our March 2025 Business by LA Times Studios magazine distributed with the L.A. Times newspaper.

There is no cost to nominate; however, due to limited space in the publication, we will only profile three people from each company. All nominees must work in Southern California in order to meet the criteria.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change.

Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.