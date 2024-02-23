LA Times Studios is excited to announce the fourth annual “Consumer Attorneys of Southern California” nomination opportunity. We will spotlight noteworthy plaintiff attorneys practicing law in California in the following practice areas: Toxic Tort; Product Liability; Labor & Employment; Family Law and Personal Injury.

We invite you to nominate individuals for consideration. The LA Times Studios executive committee will profile select individuals for their successes and accomplishments based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months.

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career.

Long and short term impact he/she has made to their organization and/or industries growth.

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominees leadership beyond their organization.

There is no cost to nominate. However, due to limited space, we will only profile three people from each company. All nominees must currently practice law in California in order to meet the criteria.*

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change.

Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.