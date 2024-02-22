LA Times Studios is excited to announce the fifth annual Commercial Real Estate Visionaries nomination opportunity. Commercial Real Estate Visionaries are professionals - including but not limited to architects, brokers, developers, engineers, general contractors, and property managers, as well as professional services advisors and banks and lenders - who are involved with the commercial real estate industry.

We will highlight noteworthy senior-level executives for their successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months, namely their involvement with major projects and deals closed, in addition to displaying exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities throughout Southern California.

The LA Times Studios executive committee will profile select individuals based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout his/her career

Long- and short-term impact he/she has made to their organization’s and/or the industry’s growth

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominee’s leadership beyond their organization

There is no cost to nominate; however, we will only profile three people from each company due to limited space in the publication.*

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change.

Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.