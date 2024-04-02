LA Times Studios is excited to announce the fifth annual Legal Visionaries nomination opportunity. Legal Visionaries are firm attorneys in the following practice areas:



Bankruptcy

Corporate

Cybersecurity

Consumer Products and Retail

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Litigation

We invite organizations to nominate California-licensed firm attorneys who are impacting change. The LA Times Studios executive committee will select individuals based on their successes and accomplishments in the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months.

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career.

Long and short term impact he/she has made to their organization and/or industries growth.

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominees leadership beyond their organization.

There is no cost to nominate. However, due to limited space, we will only profile two people from each firm. All nominees must currently practice law in California in order to meet the criteria.

The visionaries will be announced in our April 2025 Business by LA Times Studios magazine distributed with the L.A. Times newspaper.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change.

Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.