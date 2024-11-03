Related Bristol Project in Santa Ana Receives Unanimous Planning Approval

The visionary Related Bristol mixed-use redevelopment project in south Santa Ana has taken a significant step forward, as it was unanimously recommended for approval by the City’s Planning Commission in a 7-0 vote after a public hearing in August.

The plan seeks to transform the 41-acre Metro Town Square Shopping Center into a vibrant, walkable urban village with apartments, retail outlets, restaurants and 13 acres of programmed open spaces along South Bristol Street. It’s been two years since the formal submission of this $3-billion project to the city for consideration, and if greenlit, it will stand as the largest private investment in Santa Ana’s 154-year history.

Named Related Bristol, the project would replace the 460,000-square-foot Metro Town Square, currently housing a Vons supermarket, Ross Dress for Less and a Bed Bath & Beyond at Bristol Street and MacArthur Boulevard.

Related has agreed to a 99-year ground lease for the shopping center, which has been owned by the Callens family for over a century. The residential portion is expected to offer mixed-income housing with a preference for rental units over homes for sale.

The site is adjacent to another major redevelopment proposed by affiliates of C.J. Segerstrom & Sons, based in Costa Mesa, at the South Coast Plaza Village shopping center.

Plans for Related Bristol include 3,750 apartments, 200 senior housing units, 350,000 square feet of office space, retail, restaurants and a 250-room hotel. With pending approvals, Related could begin construction in 2026 with full project completion expected by 2036, developed in phases.

The first phase is set to include a 250-room upscale hotel, a 20-story tower with a 200-unit senior assisted living facility and a 47,000-square-foot grocery store. A tree-lined paseo will allow both vehicular access and a pedestrian trail, encouraging walkability throughout the site. Thirteen acres of land will be dedicated to open spaces with plazas and parks serving as community hubs.