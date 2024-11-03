Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach to Undergo Management Shift to Marriott International

Newport Beach-based luxury destination, the Resort at Pelican Hill, owned by Irvine Company, has reached an agreement with Marriott International, who as of this summer, now serves as its new management company. The management shift comes after a year-long strategic review of the 504-acre, 332-room property and its operations, according to the hotel.

Over the past year, the Resort at Pelican Hill has conducted a strategic review of the property and its operations, meeting with hospitality experts from around the world to explore how to further enhance the five-star experience that makes the Resort a sought-after destination for guests and the local community.

Marriott International’s management of the day-to-day operations at the resort includes the world-renowned Pelican Hill Golf Club. With this management arrangement, Marriott International is committed to retaining the majority of the Resort associates and will operate the hotel within its Luxury Group under the Resort at Pelican Hill name before it is set to join the St. Regis brand at a later date. Irvine Company will continue as the long-term owner and steward of the iconic property.

A statement issued by the resort read, “We look forward to this important new partnership and integrating Marriott’s industry-leading experience as we continue to enhance the commitment to excellence that the community has become accustomed to at the Resort.”

The Irvine Co. development, widely considered one of the most valuable assets in Donald Bren’s portfolio, broke ground in 2005 and opened in late 2008. The 332-key resort spans 504 acres and includes the Pelican Hill Golf Club, a 23,000-square-foot spa and the Italian restaurant Andrea.

The resort gained a five-diamond rating in 2009 and is one of four in the OC, along with the Montage Laguna Beach, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point and the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

No other renovations or updates to the Newport Coast property have been announced.

Irvine Company previously managed three hotels in Orange County until the pandemic. The real estate owner and developer shuttered two of its properties in March 2020 – the former Hotel Irvine and Fashion Island Hotel.

The Resort at Pelican Hill was the only Irvine Co. hotel to remain open throughout the pandemic and was the last local property under Irvine Co. management until now.

