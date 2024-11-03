UC Irvine Raises $343 Million in Record-Breaking Fiscal Year

The University of California, Irvine has closed its most successful fundraising year on record, raising $343 million in the 2024 fiscal year as part of its Brilliant Future philanthropic campaign.

The campaign now totals $1.9 billion, surpassing 95% of its $2-billion goal, making it the largest philanthropic and alumni engagement initiative in the history of UC Irvine and Orange County. Launched publicly in October 2019, it’s set to conclude in October 2025.

“UC Irvine is in the midst of a transformative era,” said Brian Hervey, vice chancellor for University Advancement & Alumni Relations and president of the UC Irvine Foundation. “Our generous donors are opening doors to a world-class education for our students and driving groundbreaking advancements in healthcare and research.”

Approximately 20,000 donors supported scholarships, research, patient care and educational facilities, among other initiatives, in fiscal 2024. The areas of health and research were especially noteworthy. UC Irvine Health Affairs saw a sharp increase in philanthropic contributions, nearly tripling from $77 million in 2023 to $216 million in 2024. Additionally, investment in research rose by nearly 33% from $39 million last year to $52 million this year.

Among the donations received in 2024 were two for $50 million each: one from biotech entrepreneur Charlie Dunlop to advance the Charlie Dunlop School of Biological Sciences and another from Joe C. Wen and his family to name the Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health and support cardiovascular services.

“UC Irvine’s fundraising success is a testament to the university’s strides in addressing global challenges, transforming lives and shaping the future,” said Gary Singer, the chair of the UC Irvine Foundation Board of Trustees. “With continued support from alumni, friends and community partners, UC Irvine is poised to exceed its campaign goals and set new standards of distinction in higher education.”

To date, over 100,000 donors have contributed to the Brilliant Future campaign. Gifts have supported four overarching objectives: advancing the American dream for students, transforming healthcare and wellness, accelerating world-changing research and exploring the human experience.

Publicly launched on October 4, 2019, the Brilliant Future campaign aims to raise awareness and support for UC Irvine. By engaging 75,000 alumni and garnering $2 billion in philanthropic investment, UC Irvine seeks to reach new heights of excellence in student success, health and wellness, research and more.

