Reader Letter for Orange County Visionaries Magazine 2024

Orange County continues to be a beacon of economic growth, innovation and opportunity. Looking back on a remarkable year, it’s clear that strategic investments are continuing to drive this region forward.

UC Irvine has seen record-breaking fundraising, supporting groundbreaking research and educational advancement. The small business boom in 2024 has also made headlines, as it was a banner fiscal year for entrepreneurial ventures. In urban development, the city of Santa Ana has given the green light to a major mixed-use project, contributing to sustainable growth and modern living spaces. On the tech front, startup Seatrec has secured financial backing, fueling their pioneering work in renewable energy.

The business landscape is further energized by significant mergers and acquisitions in healthcare and hospitality, while a leading commercial real estate firm has made OC its home base. The region is also welcoming new leadership. A new board member has joined a local lending company as Hoag and Cal State Fullerton have appointed new presidents, setting a strong course for continued growth.

In the cultural sphere, the highly anticipated Great Park Live venue has opened its doors, offering a premier space for world-class events.

In this issue, we present a list of Orange County’s fastest-growing public companies, covering diverse sectors and solidifying the region’s reputation as a hub of innovation and financial strength.

For our feature story, we meet Jeffrey Redeker, co-founder and president of Beach Cities Commercial Bank, whose entrepreneurial journey exemplifies the forward-thinking spirit of Orange County.

And finally, we highlight numerous OC visionaries. Representing various sectors, they are the professionals, innovators and thought leaders who are shaping the future of the county.