List – The 25 Fastest Growing Companies in Orange County

LA Times B2B Publishing presents the fastest growing public companies headquartered in Orange County. Companies needed to have at least $20 million in revenue for 2023 to qualify and were ranked by revenue growth from 2022 to 2023. B2B Publishing reviewed annual reports for more than 45 companies to determine the percentage of growth. All industries were included.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. was the largest company listed with $9.9 billion in revenue for 2023. The restaurant chain reported 14% year-over-year revenue growth. Revenue growth does not necessarily ensure profitability – of the 25 companies listed, more than half reported net losses in 2023.