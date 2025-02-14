Trader Joe’s Acquires Its Costa Mesa Store from Private Seller for $28.6M

Monrovia-based Trader Joe’s Co. acquired its store located at 640 W. 17th St. in Costa Mesa for $28.6 million, or $1,435 per square foot. The 20,000-square-foot store was acquired from a private seller.

The site is one of the busiest stores for the grocery chain in the Orange County area. It’s located near Newport Beach along a stretch of the dense neighborhood that includes other grocery stores such as Ralphs, Vons and Sprouts Farmers Market.

The Trader Joe’s property sits on nearly two acres and has ample parking. Overall, there are about 600 Trader Joe’s locations nationwide.