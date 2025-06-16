Advertisement
AI & Tech

Water Solutions Firm Phyn Acquired by TV Personality Jonathan Scott

Phyn logo
(Hand-out/Phyn)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Phyn, an intelligent water solutions firm that was owned by Los Angeles-based Belkin, was acquired by a group of investors led by entrepreneur and reality television personality Jonathan Scott for $24.9 million.

The investment will make Phyn an independent company as it expands with insurance, property management, building, utilities and home services.

“As someone who’s renovated more than a thousand homes, I’ve seen the damage a hidden leak can cause,” said Jonathan Scott, famed for HGTV’s Property Brothers franchise and its spinoffs, in a statement. “I’ve used Phyn in my own homes for years.”

Other investors include Intuit co-founder Tom Proulx, Silicon Valley investor David Marquardt, and Allen Sands, founder of Icon Builders, a national leader in occupied affordable and multi-family housing.

Information for this article was sourced from Phyn.

AI & TechDEALS & TRANSACTIONSAI & TECHNOLOGYMergers & AcquisitionsConsumer Goods
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
