Water Solutions Firm Phyn Acquired by TV Personality Jonathan Scott

Phyn, an intelligent water solutions firm that was owned by Los Angeles-based Belkin, was acquired by a group of investors led by entrepreneur and reality television personality Jonathan Scott for $24.9 million.

The investment will make Phyn an independent company as it expands with insurance, property management, building, utilities and home services.

“As someone who’s renovated more than a thousand homes, I’ve seen the damage a hidden leak can cause,” said Jonathan Scott, famed for HGTV’s Property Brothers franchise and its spinoffs, in a statement. “I’ve used Phyn in my own homes for years.”

Other investors include Intuit co-founder Tom Proulx, Silicon Valley investor David Marquardt, and Allen Sands, founder of Icon Builders, a national leader in occupied affordable and multi-family housing.