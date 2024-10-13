TEKsystems, a global provider of technology, business and talent solutions for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, recently released its 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in IT Report. The report delves into the varied perspectives of HR leaders, IT leaders and IT employees regarding DEI programs and their impact, highlighting positive advancements and underscoring ongoing challenges.

Over the last several years, companies have continued to invest in DEI strategies. Despite recent reports of high-profile companies cutting back on DEI efforts, this 2024 report found that 57% of enterprise decision-makers characterize their DEI policies as advanced or mature, a 46% increase from 2023.

“We’re seeing companies increasingly recognize that a diverse workforce is a critical factor in fueling innovation with creativity and problem-solving,” said Faith Rottmann Johnson, vice president of human resources, talent acquisition and corporate social responsibility at TEKsystems. “Leaders are putting more intentional time and resources behind their policies, and that impact is being felt company-wide.

For example, more women are reporting that DEI programs have positively impacted their career development and opportunities for job growth.” Overall, the report found the vast majority of people agree that DEI has made their company a better place to work and better equipped for recruiting and retaining diverse talent. In fact, 68% of enterprise decision-makers expect to increase their DEI spending and hiring in 2024.

However, the report also highlights important disconnects between what IT leaders, HR leaders and IT employees perceive to be a priority in DEI policies. Some examples include:

Nearly half of organizations’ senior-most DEI leaders are C-level or executive-level management. Meanwhile, one in four IT employees does not know the level of their senior-most DEI officer.

IT decision-makers are more likely to say DEI is critical for an inclusive IT workplace (89%) vs. only 61% of employees who agree.

Twenty-five percent of employees say parental leave is the most valued DEI policy, the second highest. In comparison, only 14% of decision-makers think parental leave is the most effective for creating an effective DEI policy.

HR leaders put the most value on recruiting and retention, while IT leaders and employees focus more on training and development.

“It’s encouraging to see commendable strides being made around DEI in IT,” said Franklin Reed, executive director of global inclusion, diversity and equity. “However, DEI is not a ‘check the box complete’ initiative. The journey to sustainable diversity and equity is ongoing and requires a thoughtful and intentional approach. Organizations will need more than just senior leaders to buy in. There must be open and transparent dialogue among all stakeholders, including IT employees, to overcome these challenges and cultivate a mindset that can impact true change.”