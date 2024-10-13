Top Companies with the Most Diverse Board

L.A. Times B2B Publishing presents the most diverse company boards ranked by the total diversity board members. Diverse board members include those who were self-identified as a woman or ethnic minority.

Overall, more than 50 companies were reviewed and the top 25 are presented here. All companies had at least two diverse board members, which is consistent with board requirements for NASDAQ-listed companies and California’s Board Diversity Statute, which was struck down by a federal district court as unconstitutional in 2023, though appeals remain pending.

Use the chart below to see the rankings.