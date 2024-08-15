Tuckernuck Promo Code: Get 20% Off in August 2024

Tuckernuck is an apparel, accessories and gifts retailer. The company sells under its own label and has access to hundreds of other designers for women’s, men’s and kids lines. And now, you can maximize your savings with 20% off your purchase using the code YOUROCK.

The company was founded by family and friends who joined together in 2012 to create a classic, but modern lifestyle brand. As part of the site, the company offers fashion and travel guides for inspiration for its customers. For the best deals, customers utilize Tuckernuck promo codes.

Currently, there is a great Tuckernuck coupon available to help you get the most out of your purchase. The August 2024 Tuckernuck promo code YOUROCK lets you save big with 20% off your purchase.

Using a Tuckernuck coupon is incredibly simple. The code can be applied at checkout. While there are some brand restrictions, the majority of items on the site are eligible for the discount. Here’s how to use the Tuckernuck promo code:

Use this link to access the Tuckernuck website and start shopping . When you’re ready, go to your shopping bag and click “Checkout”. You’ll be asked for your contact info, and you’ll also see an order summary with your items and total price. Under your items you’ll see a space to enter a Tuckernuck promo code. Once the coupon is entered, click apply to instantly see your savings calculated in the total price. Then, enter your payment information and complete your checkout.

Top Tuckernuck products and deals

Tuckernuck offers deals and promotions throughout the year. The optimal time to find discounts is near Black Friday and Christmas. Tuckernuck is also known to run promotions during other holidays such as Memorial Day and Labor Day. One of the top sales of the year is the annual sample sale in January. It runs for two days and all sales are final, with discounts ranging up to 80% off.

Tuckernuck offers daily sales markdowns on women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, and more based on limited stock and seasonal demand. In the sale section, there is a special area for items that cost less than $100, which may appeal to bargain shoppers. Some of the top styles can be marked down by 60% or more in the sale section toward the end of the season.

Why shop at Tuckernuck?

Tuckernuck is a great choice for classic, yet modern apparel fashion and accessories. The company was founded by three women who are family and friends. They vacationed together in their youth on Nantucket Island and the store is named after a small island that they stumbled upon one summer.

The fashion lines for women, men and children are inspired by Nantucket and New England and offer an East-coast preppy style. The site is filled with apparel, accessories, footwear and home décor. It has its own labels such as Tuckernuck Beach and Tuckernuck Sport plus offerings from hundreds of designers that match the style and taste of the founders, including top brands such as Ganni and Saint Laurant.

Tuckernuck VIP Rewards

Loyalty rewards are available when you sign up, shop, write reviews, follow on social media, and more. You’ll even get a special Tuckernuck coupon for your birthday. These VIP points can be redeemed for discounts on purchases and there are extra perks as you earn more points. There are four VIP levels and the highest levels include early access to sale events, new merchandise and more. Points may expire after 12 months of inactivity. To redeem points, apply them at checkout for a discount.

More ways to save at Tuckernuck

Military members, veterans, medical professionals, students and teachers qualify for a 15% off Tuckernuck Heroes discount.The friends with benefits promo offers a 20% discount to referrals on their first order over $300. Once they shop, you’ll get a coupon code for 20% off your next purchase.

Tuckernuck FAQs

How can I get the best Tuckernuck discount?

Can you get free shipping with Tuckernuck?

Yes, Tuckernuck offers standard shipping for free. Orders placed before 2 p.m. EST can be expected to arrive within 5-8 business days. Expedited shipping is available for a $20 fee and orders are expected to arrive within 2-3 business days. Next day shipping is available for orders placed before 2 p.m. EST and costs $45.

What is Tuckernuck’s return policy?

Tuckernuck offers free returns within 30 days of delivery in the United States. In order to qualify for a full refund, merchandise must be unworn, unwashed and undamaged with the original sales tags attached. Allow two weeks for a return to process. Gifts can be returned for store credit. Monogrammed items are final sale only.

Does Tuckernuck price match?

