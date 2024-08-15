Walmart Promo Code for August 2024: Get $10 off

Walmart is one of the nation’s top retailers. It’s a great place to find deals on everything from top electronics to everyday household items. While Walmart is known to have low prices, Walmart+ members can save even more when they use a Walmart coupon code 10INHOME on InHome purchases.

Walmart promo code

Use the Walmart promo code 10INHOME to get $10 off an InHome purchase for Walmart+ members.

This deal includes same-day grocery delivery which is available seven days a week during normal business hours. To order through the InHome service, make sure to choose an InHome option for your delivery time slot. There is currently a 30-day free trial available.

How to apply a Walmart promo code to your order

In order to use the 10INHOME Walmart promo code , click the coupon link to be taken to Walmart’s website where you can sign up for your 30 day free trial of Walmart+. When you go to make your InHome purchase, simply apply the coupon code to your cart during checkout.

Walmart seasonal sales and deals

Walmart’s seasonal sales happen throughout the year and can help you save big if you time your purchases accordingly.

We’ve seen deals such as $20 off of purchases of $50 or more during holidays like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, and the 4th of July, along with end-of-summer and year-end clearance sales. For businesses, there have been coupons such as $15 off Walmart Business orders of $75 or more. Here are some of the sales events with the biggest Walmart discounts.

Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Some of the biggest discounts from Walmart come around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Walmart Black Friday Sale starts in early November and there are certain dates where there are extra savings leading up to the main Black Friday and Walmart Cyber Monday weekend.

Back-to-school savings

Right now is an excellent time to save on back to school items. Walmart school supplies and backpacks are great for students heading back to school after summer break. For college students, there are dorm essentials and tech products. Walmart is a top place to get the newest Walmart MacBook deals.

Walmart Deals Event

The “Walmart Deals” event is the largest savings event of the year. Memberships to Walmart+ are half off during that week and member perks include early access to deals. Products like electronics and home essentials are on sale. If you missed it this year, make sure to look for those deals in 2025.

Unlock exclusive discounts and perks with Walmart+

Walmart+ is essential for savvy shoppers. From our calculations, shoppers can save an estimated $1,300 per year in fees based on 2 shipping and 2 delivery orders per month.

The program costs $98 per year, or $8.17 per month. There are promotions available during the Walmart Deals event to get half off the membership price. There’s a 30-day free trial period currently offered for new subscribers, so you can give it a try before committing to a subscription.

Just a few of the many benefits of membership include:



Early and exclusive access to deals, including Walmart Black Friday

Free shipping and delivery from your local store

Free returns. (You can print a label from walmart.com and ship it back, or Walmart can send someone to pick it up.)

Discounted gas, travel privileges, and auto care

Limited time offers from Walmart partners, like five free months of Apple music, a YouTube premium trial for three months, two free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more.

Discover more ways to save at Walmart

Now you know about Walmart promo codes, seasonal sales and the benefits of Walmart+, but did you know there are even more ways you can save when shopping with Walmart? These handy tips can help you get the most out of your shopping budget.

Shop the Walmart clearance section

Walmart clearance helps you find the lowest deals on many different products including clothing, electronics, baby items, toys, and furniture. The online clearance section is divided into categories such as home, fashion, shoes and tech, but it also has deals by price with thousands of items at deep discounts of 50% or more. Many items on clearance are being discontinued or are only available in limited quantities.

Seasonal rollbacks

Seasonal rollbacks differ from other types of sales such as clearance sales. While clearance sales are often for discontinued items, seasonal rollbacks provide temporary discounts on popular products and are strategically spread across the year. The store distinguishes rollbacks from other discounts in-store with red “rollback” signs. When you spot a price rollback, be sure to act quickly to capture these lower prices both in-store and online. Subscribing to the Walmart email alerts is a great way to find rollback deals.

Walmart+ referral program

You know that Walmart+ offers great perks such as free shipping on eligible orders and access to early holiday savings. In addition to those savings, eligible members will receive one $20 Walmart promo code for each verified and qualified referral generated. The new, referred customer will also receive one promo code valued at $20 once they sign up for a Walmart+ membership.

Use the Walmart app

The Walmart app has many features that are not available through the regular website or in-store. It has a special scan-and-go feature that allows customers to check out with their phones in-store. You can get Walmart cash by claiming manufacturers’ coupons as you scan items, which provides additional savings. By using the app, you can check out faster because you do not need to rescan items at the cash register. Lastly, you can see the price of items as you shop to ensure that the prices are correct and you’re staying within your budget.

Get up to 5% cashback with the Walmart credit card

Members who hold the Walmart credit card can get 5% cash back at walmart.com. There’s also 2% cash back at Walmart stores, at gas stations, restaurants and on travel. The card also gives 1% cash back on other purchases where Mastercard is accepted. Existing cardholders may continue using the card, but they are no longer accepting new applications.

Price matching

The company has a price matching guarantee for items purchased at Walmart stores when there is an identical item advertised on walmart.com. More information about price matching, refunds, customer privacy and other rules are available on the company’s corporate policy site .

About Walmart

Walmart is one of the world’s largest retailers. It operates stores in more than 10,500 stores in 19 countries and generated $611 billion in revenue last year. It employs approximately 2.1 million people worldwide. The company was founded as a small discount store in 1962 in Rodger, Ark. It added Supercenters in 1988 and smaller Walmart Neighborhood Markets in 1998.

In the United States, it claims that 90% of the population lives within 10 miles of a store. It offers groceries, apparel, technology and even larger items such as appliances, home furniture and sports equipment. Right now, it’s a great place for back-to-school deals and the Walmart pharmacies offer free screenings and low-cost immunizations.

In recent years, it has bolstered its ecommerce presence with an app that accepts same-day grocery orders, mobile scan-and-go for in-store purchases, and free next day delivery in some major markets. The company is at the forefront of retail technology and recently released its first report on adaptive retail that provides a personal shopping experience to consumers.

Walmart coupons and savings FAQ

Does Walmart have free shipping or free pickup?

Walmart offers free two-day shipping on all online orders greater than $35. There is free in-store pickup for all orders over $35, including grocery orders. For Walmart+ members, the company offers free same-day delivery from your local store with a minimum purchase of $35. The Walmart+ membership provides free two-day shipping on eligible items with no minimum purchase, but most marketplace items are excluded.

What is Walmart+ InHome?

Walmart+ InHome is a membership for an enhanced delivery service offered by Walmart. The service includes free delivery to your home and groceries will be left at your doorstep, in your garage or can even be put away in your refrigerator. It’s available seven days a week during normal business hours. To order through the InHome service, make sure to choose an InHome option for your delivery time slot. There is currently a 30-day free trial available.

Are there in-store Walmart coupons?

Walmart provides low prices on its products and does not offer in-store coupons. However, it will accept manufacturers’ paper coupons. Paper coupons must be presented at checkout and cannot be expired. It will not accept coupons scanned from a mobile phone, but it will allow you to bring a printed copy of the coupon. For this reason, it’s often easier to use online Walmart coupon codes to shop instead of printing out physical copies to use in-store.

Are there Walmart promo codes that work?

Yes, the current Walmart coupon 10INHOME is a great way for Walmart+ members to get an additional $10 off InHome purchases.

Can I get a Walmart promo code for $100 off?

Walmart has various promo codes and discounts available online. There are exclusive items marked down by $100, but there is not a $100 promo code.

When does Walmart Black Friday start?

Some Walmart Black Friday deals start in early November. Walmart typically has some extra deal days during the month of November leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In addition, Walmart+ members can get early access to some deals. Last year, Walmart+ members were able to access deals three hours prior to the general public. Top brands had items on sale during Black Friday such as Apple, LG, Samsung, Dyson and Lego, among others.

