Squarespace Promo Code 2024: Get 10% Off in August

Website design and development tools are becoming easier to use. Squarespace is one of the top website building and hosting companies. Millions of people use its tools to craft a professional looking website with little training. Pre-built templates can be customized with drag-and-drop elements that any online seller, blogger or small business owner can use. With the exclusive August 2024 Squarespace promo code, you can save 10% on your first website.

Exclusive Squarespace promo code

LA Times has an exclusive Squarespace coupon just for our readers. Click here to use the Squarespace promo code LAT10 and get 10% off your first website in August 2024.

This unique Squarespace discount can be applied to any of the four pricing tiers offered. Each tier is designed to meet the growing needs of an online seller, blogger, or for those looking for a way to showcase their portfolio of work. The business plan offers the best value. Once you’ve started, you can change your billing plan at any time.

How to use a Squarespace coupon code

Creating an account is easy and can be set up using an email address, or with a Google, Apple or Facebook login connected to a Squarespace account. The company currently offers a 14-day trial that doesn’t require a credit card to begin. If you have a domain registered, it can be moved to your Squarespace account. At any point during the trial, you can upgrade to the paid version. At that point, your site can be made public to visitors and search engines. To use our exclusive Squarespace coupon:

1. Sign up for a Squarespace 14-day free trial and set up your account.

2. Click Subscribe in the banner at the bottom of the browser window to upgrade your account.

3. Select your plan and choose your billing term, either monthly or annually (there are savings if you pay for a full year in advance and it comes with a free eligible domain.)

4. Enter billing information including either a credit or debit card.

5. The final step is to review your purchase. At this stage, you’ll see a space under your payment information to enter a Squarespace Promo Code. Simply apply the code LAT10 to instantly take 10% off your final price.

Why use Squarespace?

There are plenty of reasons to choose Squarespace for building your website. Getting started on Squarespace is simple with the site launch checklist that saves time and ensures that your site is ready to publish. The pre-built templates are easy to use and drag-and-drop elements can be added to customize a site for those who sell products, offer a contact form, get appointments, sell services or online courses, and build community. The templates and design features are user friendly for those who are not coding experts. For example, you can change colors, fonts and images. Plus, the customer service is robust and the peer-to-peer private Squarespace Circle has a forum where you can discuss and network with other members.

Top Squarespace plans and pricing

Squarespace offers four plans: personal, business, commerce basic and commerce advanced. All plans include the ability to invoice clients, sell content and create a paid membership. Every plan allows you to collect unlimited email subscribers, maintain user profiles and segment your audience into groups. Higher tiers feature ecommerce capabilities such as selling products and services, shipping, and offering discounts.

The Squarespace promo code will get 10% off your first site, but there are other ways to save.

More ways to save at Squarespace

The best way to save is with the August 2024 Squarespace coupon code LAT10 which gives 10% off . For ecommerce sellers, bloggers, business owners or anyone who anticipates using their website regularly, annual subscriptions lower the cost by up to 36% across the four pricing tiers. Pre-paying saves money and the subscription can be upgraded if you need access to more features. Students can receive 50% off a 1-year plan with verification of their student status and a student discount code.

Other promotions such as intro deals and deals for the Circle membership can be found on the Squarespace website. Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions offer big savings. We’ve seen 20% off of new plans during the special offers. Other special offers include 20% off a new website plan and 30% off the Squarespace business plan.

Lastly, referrals are a great way for current subscribers to earn discounts. You can refer and earn every time that someone purchases their first subscription that you’ve referred to Squarespace.

Squarespace templates

One of the top features that Squarespace offers is a selection of more than 150 pre-built templates geared toward all different topics and interests such as travel, beauty, health, marketing, apparel and music. There are even templates for personal portfolios and CVs. All of the templates are free to use with any plan. As you search through the templates, you can favorite them to narrow your choices. Plus, you can switch templates after you’ve built a site with customizations.

Squarespace FAQs

Where do I enter my Squarespace discount code?

You can enter a promo code during checkout on the review order stage. When you enter a code, such as the August 2024 discount code LAT10 , you will see the lower pricing reflected immediately.

Does Squarespace offer a student discount?

Yes, the squarespace student discount will give verified students 50% off during the first year of membership, if paid in full upfront. Students can verify their status and obtain the promo code in just two minutes with a Student Beans account .

Does Squarespace offer a free trial?

Yes, Squarespace offers a 14-day free trial. It’s possible to extend the trial by a week. During the trial period, you can create an account and build a website without providing credit card information and then upgrade the account to paid when you are ready to publish your site.

Will Squarespace build my website?

Squarespace offers more than 150 pre-built templates. However, for those who want help designing a site, Squarespace Experts are experienced third-party designers and developers from Squarespace’s Circle community. Many have years of experience and can help set up an online store, optimize for search engines, and migrate a site to Squarespace.

Is Squarespace cheaper than WordPress?

Squarespace offers transparent pricing that is all-inclusive of the needs of a website owner. WordPress provides a less expensive service, but additional fees for third-party website hosting and plugins can add up quickly.

