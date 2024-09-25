Master Your Fall Style With These Must-Have Transitional Pieces from Express

As the first signs of fall emerge, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with stylish, versatile essentials. Whether you’re headed to a weekend brunch or layering up for a crisp evening walk, these Express fall transitional outfits strike the ideal balance between comfort and style.

Our lineup of essential tops for men and women anchors your fall wardrobe with ease. From cozy knits to sleek button-downs and versatile layers, these key pieces make fall dressing effortless.

Tunic Cardigan + Skinny jeans

Embrace the fall chill with the button-front tunic cardigan , perfect for layering over tube tops and paired with skinny jeans.

Long Sleeve Cinched Hem Shirt + Jean Shorts

On days that aren’t yet cool and breezy, pair a light long sleeve cinched hem shirt with mid rise medium wash raw hem midi jean shorts jean shorts for a perfect fall transitional look. Add ankle boots and a crossbody bag for effortless chic.

Sweater Tank Top + Wide Leg Jeans

Enjoy a cozy sweater look, while still letting your arms breathe by combining a sweater tank top with mid rise black ripped wide leg jeans . Finish with loafers and a statement belt for added flair.

Boyfriend Blazer + High Waisted Wide Leg Pants

The boyfriend blazer is this season’s ultimate cool-girl outerwear. Style this cinched boyfriend blazer with high-waisted pleated wide-leg pantsfor a sleek business ensemble. Add heeled mules and a simple blouse for a sophisticated finish.

Oversized Button-Up Shirt + Jean Shorts

Layer an oversized button-up shirt over jean shorts for a relaxed vibe and feel. Add ankle boots and a leather belt bag for a stylish touch.

Short Sleeve Sweater Polo + Chino Pants

Opt for a short sleeve sweater polo paired with athletic slim hyper stretch Chino pants for a refined, yet comfortable ensemble. Complete with loafers and a sleek watch.

Open Knit Sweater Polo + Dress Pants

An open knit sweater polo paired with extra slim brown linen-blend hybrid elastic waist dress pants creates a chic and breathable fall look. Elevate with heeled sandals and minimal gold jewelry.

Modern Prep Sweater Polo + Stretch Jeans

Pair a modern prep sweater polo with skinny gray 4-way hyper stretch jeans for a versatile look. Add sneakers and a crossbody bag for a sporty yet polished outfit ready for any occasion.

Modern Tech Bomber Jacket + Tan Chino

Designed with your active lifestyle in mind, layer a modern tech bomber jacket over slim elastic waist pull on tan Chinos for a sleek, contemporary fall outfit. Complete with sneakers and a fitted tee for effortless style.

