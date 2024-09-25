Master Your Fall Style With These Must-Have Transitional Pieces from Express
As the first signs of fall emerge, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with stylish, versatile essentials. Whether you’re headed to a weekend brunch or layering up for a crisp evening walk, these Express fall transitional outfits strike the ideal balance between comfort and style.
Introducing the capsule wardrobe from Express — a carefully curated collection of must-have pieces that mix and match seamlessly. Our lineup of essential tops for men and women anchors your fall wardrobe with ease, and you can enjoy 10% off Express tops when you shop now and use the exclusive code LATIMES10 at checkout. From cozy knits to sleek button-downs and versatile layers, these key pieces make fall dressing effortless. Explore our collection and elevate your seasonal style.
Tunic Cardigan + Skinny jeans
Embrace the fall chill with the button-front tunic cardigan, perfect for layering over tube tops and paired with skinny jeans.
Long Sleeve Cinched Hem Shirt + Jean Shorts
On days that aren’t yet cool and breezy, pair a light long sleeve cinched hem shirt with mid rise medium wash raw hem midi jean shorts jean shorts for a perfect fall transitional look. Add ankle boots and a crossbody bag for effortless chic.
Sweater Tank Top + Wide Leg Jeans
Enjoy a cozy sweater look, while still letting your arms breathe by combining a sweater tank top with mid rise black ripped wide leg jeans. Finish with loafers and a statement belt for added flair.
Boyfriend Blazer + High Waisted Wide Leg Pants
The boyfriend blazer is this season’s ultimate cool-girl outerwear. Style this cinched boyfriend blazer with high-waisted pleated wide-leg pantsfor a sleek business ensemble. Add heeled mules and a simple blouse for a sophisticated finish.
Oversized Button-Up Shirt + Jean Shorts
Layer an oversized button-up shirt over jean shorts for a relaxed vibe and feel. Add ankle boots and a leather belt bag for a stylish touch.
Short Sleeve Sweater Polo + Chino Pants
Opt for a short sleeve sweater polo paired with athletic slim hyper stretch Chino pants for a refined, yet comfortable ensemble. Complete with loafers and a sleek watch.
Open Knit Sweater Polo + Dress Pants
An open knit sweater polo paired with extra slim brown linen-blend hybrid elastic waist dress pants creates a chic and breathable fall look. Elevate with heeled sandals and minimal gold jewelry.
Modern Prep Sweater Polo + Stretch Jeans
Pair a modern prep sweater polo with skinny gray 4-way hyper stretch jeans for a versatile look. Add sneakers and a crossbody bag for a sporty yet polished outfit ready for any occasion.
Modern Tech Bomber Jacket + Tan Chino
Designed with your active lifestyle in mind, layer a modern tech bomber jacket over slim elastic waist pull on tan Chinos for a sleek, contemporary fall outfit. Complete with sneakers and a fitted tee for effortless style.
