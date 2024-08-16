Temu Coupon Code for September 2024: Enjoy 30% Off Your Purchase

Since launching two years ago, Temu has quickly grown into one of the most popular online shopping platforms. Right now, new customers can use this Temu coupon code to save 30%.

Exclusive Temu coupon

With this Temu new customer coupon code for September 2024, new customers will receive 30% off of their first order with a minimum purchase amount of $39.

How to apply Temu coupon codes to your order

Click here to automatically apply the 30% off Temu coupon code to your order.

You will receive a prompt for a new user discount.

Click the “Sign In To Get It” button to create an account or sign in.

Add $39+ of items to your cart. Code AFF011 will automatically apply, providing 30% off of your order, up to $25!

Using Other Temu Coupons

Coupons are easy to add to any order. Follow these steps to use a Temu promo code online or in the app:

Place items into your shopping cart. Once you’re ready to check out, create or login to your account. After providing shipping information, continue to “Payment” and add your preferred payment method. On the same page below your payment selection, you’ll see a dropdown labeled “Apply coupon code”. Simply add your Temu promo code here and see your discount immediately applied.

Top Temu products and deals

Fall is just getting started, but the Halloween spirit has already taken over at Temu with discounts on decorations and costumes. Embrace the autumn weather and save big on outdoor essentials like boots, jackets, gloves and hats.

Temu has many deals for new users in addition to the September 2024 coupon code. We’ve seen $20 off with the app download, 30% off orders above $39 and up to 90% off sitewide.

Find more Temu coupons in the app

In the app, there is a dropdown menu in your profile where eligible coupons and offers will be listed. That includes a $20 off Temu coupon when a new user downloads the app.

Temu coupon codes for existing customers

While many Temu promotions are exclusively for new customers, there are still some great deals for existing users. Existing customers may be offered additional promotions and can earn credits and free gifts as a loyalty reward. There is a drop down in the coupons and offers section of your profile that allows users to select “Earn credits and free gifts.” Games and promotions will be found in this section, but in order to earn credits and gifts, users may need to share a referral link or make a minimum purchase.

Temu seasonal sales

Seasonal sales are available during major holidays. In addition, there is a mega sale on 11/11 each year, which is their version of a Black Friday sale. It normally begins during the week preceding 11/11 and will end by that date. Recent seasonal sales include the End of Summer Sale, Temu’s 2nd Anniversary Sale, and the Labor Day sale.

More ways to save at Temu

There are other great ways to save by signing up to receive offers by text and email, price matching, limited offer Lightning Deals and more. Here are a few tried and true ways to save more with Temu, no coupon code required.

Check out Temu lightning deals

A great way to save on Temu are the limited-time offers found on the Lightning Deals page . The lightning deals are limited quantity items, usually offered at heavy discounts. Once all of the items are claimed, the Lightning Deal is gone. A progress bar shows how many items have been claimed as part of the deal.

Sign up for Temu’s text club

The text club offers a 20% off Temu coupon when you first sign up with your mobile phone number. To register on the website or app, look for a prompt that mentions the text club or subscriptions at the bottom of the homepage or under the account settings section in the app.

Sign up for Temu’s email list

Email list signup is similar to the text club. To register on the website or app, find the prompt at the bottom of the homepage or under the account settings section and enter your email address to receive Temu coupons and sales directly to your inbox.

Price matching

There is no need to hold off on a purchase to see if an item will be discounted further. If the price of an item drops within 30 days of purchase, it is eligible for a price adjustment. Temu will provide the price difference if the item was discounted in the same country or region. The shipment of an order is not affected by applying a price adjustment, which can be requested by selecting the relevant order in your order history page and clicking on the price adjustment button. Note that flash sale items and clearance items will not be eligible for price adjustments.

Shop the clearance section

The Temu clearance section typically offers deals from 50% to 90% off. Items can crossover categories but will always have steep discounts and may be almost sold out.

Affiliate program

The Temu affiliate program offers up to a generous 20% commission for new referrals and $5 for each new referred user download. There is also an influencer program where authorized influencers can receive similar benefits to the affiliate program plus gifts and credits for additional perks.

About Temu

Temu was founded in Shanghai in 2022 and has skyrocketed in popularity. It was growing quickly due to its low-cost offerings of quality products. Temu solidified its place as a top retail site in February when it offered millions in giveaways and advertised multiple times during the Super Bowl championship game.

Industry estimates pegged the low-cost online marketplace’s revenue at $20 billion for the first half of 2024, which surpassed full-year 2023 estimates. Shoppers are attracted to the fashion collections, technology deals, furniture, tools, games and more.

Safety is key to online purchases. Temu offers secure online checkout that supports multiple payment methods. If a customer is suspicious of a website or they receive an unsolicited call purporting to be from Temu, they can report it to the safety center.

Temu coupon FAQs

What is the Temu coupon code for September?

This Temu New Customer coupon code for September 2024 gives new customers 30% off of their first order with a minimum purchase amount of $39.

How do I get more discounts at Temu?

Temu promo codes for existing customers include referral credits. It’s also important to sign up for text and email subscriptions where there are additional promo codes available at certain times during the year. It’s also possible to earn credits by playing games and purchasing more items on the site.

Is there any $100 Temu coupon codes available?

Yes, there is an online only offer for students to unlock a $100 Temu coupon with a verified Student Beans account. The Temu student discount code can be applied at checkout. It’s a great way to save for back to school essentials, which can be found in the 2 Cool 4 School section.

Does Temu have free shipping?

Yes, Temu has free shipping on all standard orders. Standard shipping could take 6 to 22 days. There are expedited shipping offers available for a fee.

How does the Temu Refer a Friend program work?

Temu users can refer a friend to earn credits and share the discounts available to new users. The referral program can be accessed through the user profile in the app or online.

How does the Temu coupon bundle work?

The Temu coupon bundle includes multiple promo codes or order discounts that can be applied to multiple items within the same order to increase savings. You must meet the minimum purchase requirements of the coupon to apply the codes and receive the discount.

Does Temu offer a military discount?

Temu offers a wide variety of discounts, but does not currently offer a military discount in the United States. However, there are referral links available for military members online.

Does Temu offer a teacher discount?

Temu does not offer a teacher discount, but there are referral links aimed at teachers through various sites online.

