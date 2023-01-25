Christopher G. Hook

A boutique civil litigation firm located in Century City, California. We have recovered more than twenty million dollars for our clients since 2013! Mr. Hook was admitted to the California State Bar in 2008 and has practiced in good standing since that time. We can help you with the following types of matters:

• Wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury claims, such as those caused by automobile accidents and defective products

• Business and Employment litigation, such as breach of contract and fraud cases, and defending your business from disruptive lawsuits

• Insurance coverage and bad faith claims

• Probate and trust litigation, representing beneficiaries and other interested parties in claims arising from a decedent’s estate

Mr. Hook and his dedicated staff are focused on providing clients with excellent service and delivering the results they expect. Please call today to set up a consultation.