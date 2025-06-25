Adams, Duerk & Kamenstein LLP Deepens Litigation Bench with Dual Partner Hire

Los Angeles-based Adams, Duerk & Kamenstein LLP (ADK) has announced the arrival of two new partners, Anthony Pacheco and M. Anthony (Tony) Brown, both former federal prosecutors. The move adds significant firepower to ADK’s civil litigation, criminal defense, and internal and government investigations practices.

ADK Partner Christine Adams commented, “We are so honored to have Anthony and Tony join us. The firm now houses five federal prosecutors and veteran trial lawyers under one roof – a combination that will enable us to provide powerful advocacy to clients caught in the crosshairs of high-stakes litigation and investigations. Anthony’s extensive public corruption experience and Tony’s winning record as an appellate advocate will also deliver major value for clients across the life cycle of litigation.”

Anthony Pacheco

A stalwart advocate and trusted advisor to clients across a range of industries, Pacheco handles complex civil litigation, parallel proceedings, internal and government investigations, and criminal prosecutions. At home in civil and criminal venues alike, he has litigated cases relating to federal and state healthcare fraud, securities and financial institution fraud, whistleblower claims, corporate espionage, False Claims Act, cybersecurity, theft of trade secrets, insider trading, shadow trading, breach of contract, consumer fraud, and mail and wire fraud. He has also handled more than 100 internal investigations for publicly traded and middle-market companies and managed an assortment of sensitive public relations issues.

Brown handles a range of complex civil and criminal matters. Fluent in the intricacies of both trial and appellate practice, he has successfully tried cases in state and federal court, as well as before the Ninth Circuit, the California Supreme Court, and the California Courts of Appeal. He regularly represents corporations, boards of directors, management and individuals in white collar criminal prosecutions, government investigations, enforcement actions, administrative proceedings and internal investigations arising from whistleblower complaints, with a particular emphasis on work for hospital systems. In this capacity, he has investigated and defended clients against allegations by federal and state agencies of financial mismanagement; violations of the False Claims Act, the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law; and the unlicensed practice of medicine occurring at ambulatory surgical centers.

“The opportunity to join forces with such talented lawyers and great people at a rising star firm is a special one,” Pacheco said. “This is an exceptionally strong, energetic team with an ambitious vision for the future.”

Advertisement

Brown added, “As longtime friends and law partners, Anthony and I thrive on collaboration. ADK’s collegial culture and commitment to top-tier client service make this firm the ideal environment for us. We look forward to practicing alongside professionals who share our values of honesty, integrity and professionalism.”

Partner Adam Kamenstein said, “Our team is incredibly fortunate to welcome these two outstanding litigators. Adding lawyers of their caliber to our already stellar roster further expands ADK’s capacity to provide clients with world-class representation across a range of matters.”

Information was sourced from Adams, Duerk & Kamenstein LLP. To learn more, contact olivia.rubino-finn@adkfirm.com.