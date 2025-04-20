Moves, Consolidations Top A Busy Year for L.A. County Law Firms

It has been a busy year for the 125 largest law firms in Los Angeles County, which have navigated financial challenges, regulatory issues, an election and natural disasters. All have contributed to an ever-changing landscape where technology has taken an increased role.

Consolidation and expansion were among the biggest changes to the legal sector in Los Angeles over the past year. Westwood-based healthcare firm Nelson Hardiman merged with Pittsburgh firm Leech Tishman in September. The combined firm has 12 offices nationwide and operates under the new moniker Leech Tishman Nelson Hardiman Inc.

Harry Nelson, a partner at Leetch Tishman Nelson Hardiman, said that he spent 15 years seeking a growth partner and spoke to more than 100 firms of various sizes about a merger. The firm works primarily within the healthcare sector, which Nelson described as fundamentally a middle-market industry due to the prevalence of physician groups, pharmacies and labs. “We needed to find lawyers that could round out practices in intellectual property and employment,” he said. Nelson added that the Los Angeles firm had a growing number of clients on the East Coast and needed a strong New York presence.

Nelson Hardiman’s healthcare specialty had evolved and expanded as the industry underwent a profound transformation in the way that healthcare is delivered with technology, telemedicine, changes to the payer/payee relationship and FDA practices. The most important part of a proposed merger for Nelson was finding a partner who would support the many smaller medical practices and companies that were clients, rather than solely focusing on the national healthcare and life science clients. “We’re only six months in, but it’s been a homerun,” said Nelson. “We’re building a premier specialty practice for ourselves and rounding out to a full service offering.” Local Growth

For Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, growth has happened quickly since opening a local office in September 2021. The firm has 100 attorneys, including 32 partners in Los Angeles, compared with just three attorneys who spearheaded the new office when it first opened. It was part of a major West Coast expansion that included offices in San Francisco and Palo Alto, which opened in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Recent local additions include Douglas C. Emhoff, former Second Gentleman of the United States, in a move to private practice for the former high-ranking government official. Emhoff joined as a partner and has more than three decades of experience as a litigator and trusted counsel to clients and global business leaders. Other recent additions also include litigators Jason Linder and Glenn Vanzura from Mayer Brown.

Last year, the firm launched the LA Office Foundation, which was funded with contributions from L.A.- based partners and matched by the firm. The foundation partnered with Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services to help establish a new substance abuse disorder treatment center for children ages 12-17.

Downtown Relocation

Reed Smith relocated its 110- person downtown office to City National Plaza at 515 S. Flower St. The firm’s new space covers more than 41,000 square feet on two floors, providing room to grow. Features of the newly renovated space include universally sized offices and hoteling work stations, as well as three conference rooms and two special-purpose areas integrated with the firm’s HD video conferencing technology. The new office tower holds an Energy Star label and LEED Platinum certification, the highest level available.

At 350 S. Grand Ave., two firms relocated offices within the past year from elsewhere within downtown. Sheppard Mullin moved its headquarters to Bunker Hill.

“Our downtown Los Angeles office is our largest office and continues to add leadership and depth across our practices. A new, modern and efficient workspace will accommodate both immediate and future growth needs,” said Luca Salvi, chair of Sheppard Mullin, in a statement.

Alston & Bird moved to the same building last year and it added a new office in Century City. Recent matters for the firm include representing Beverly Hills-based Platinum Equity as debt financing counsel in its acquisition of a majority interest in dairy products brands Horizon Organic and Wallaby from Danone.

Meanwhile, Hanson Bridgett marked the 10th anniversary of its Los Angeles office by relocating to the CalEdison DTLA, where it nearly doubled the size of its previous office.