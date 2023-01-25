John O'Connor – O'Connor and Associates

“Nation’s Top attorney fee Expert” - Thenalfa.org

A versatile, highly experienced, complex case trial lawyer, John O'Connor has for over 35 years devoted a significant portion of his practice to attorneys and attorney fee disputes, both as an expert witness and as a litigator. From years of evaluating, assessing, and litigating fees, O'Connor brings a depth of expertise and context as an expert witness that only an experienced litigator can offer in fee disputes.

O'Connor has tried a wide variety of cases in federal, state and arbitration courts throughout the country, including not only professional liability, attorney fee, and law firm buy-out cases, but also intellectual property, anti-trust, civil rico, aDa/disability discrimination, civil rights, employment, insurance coverage and bad faith, construction, product liability, toxic tort, defamation, fraud and contract, real estate, white collar criminal, and sports management, among others. This experience allows him to distinguish between efficiency and inefficiency in litigation management.

He has frequently associated with other firms to provide trial and deposition assistance, either on behalf of a separate co-party or as co-counsel, and often serves as local counsel. O'Connor and associates prides itself on being cooperative, responsive, and efficient.