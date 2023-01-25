A leading plaintiffs’ firm handling personal injury, mass torts, class actions & more throughout California. Over $3 Billion recoveredMr. Kiesel has repeatedly been selected as one of the top plaintiff attorneys in the State of California and the country. The Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Mr. Kiesel as one of the Top 50 Trial Lawyers. The Daily Journal named Mr. Kiesel one of the 100 most influential attorneys in the State of California. He was also selected as one of the top 500 attorneys in the United States by Law Dragon. In addition, Mr. Kiesel is rated A.V. (highest rating) by Martindale-Hubbell.

Kiesel Law LLP obtains justice for people who have suffered personal injury to themselves or their loved ones. Unfortunately, people can suffer personal injuries in a variety of ways. We represent people who have been injured in car and bus accidents, who have been injured while on another’s property, and who have sustained injuries as a result of defective products.

Navigating through insurance coverage and figuring out the right medical care is stressful and time consuming. Our attorneys will be there for you while you try to get healthy; communicating with your insurance company and finding you the right care. We will also work with you to get justice from those who caused your injuries. Our representation will be truly collaborative.

We will keep you fully informed and be in constant communication with you. We will aggressively represent you in courts across California, litigating your case professionally and effectively through settlement or trial.If you suffer a personal injury due to the negligence of others, do not hesitate to contact us. The earlier you get Kiesel Law on your team, the sooner we can begin to assist you in getting your life back on track. Our track record and leadership in the Los Angeles legal community will assure you the best possible representation.

8648 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 | (310) 854-4444