Venture Capital

NEA-led investment, the largest transaction ever in cloud legal technology, includes participation from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sixth Street Growth, CapitalG and Tidemark.
Aug. 25, 2024
Workflow automation platform Rocketlane, based in Covina, has announced a $24-million Series B funding round as it expands the opportunity for professional services teams with AI capabilities.
July 24, 2024
Los Angeles-based HexClad, a global premium kitchenware brand, has announced a strategic $100-million investment from Studio Ramsay Global, the partnership between multi-Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and FOX Entertainment.
July 17, 2024
GrayMatter Raises $45 Million to Accelerate its AI-Powered Robotics Solutions for Manufacturing Sector
GrayMatter Robotics, a Los Angeles-based AI-powered robotics leader empowering humans with intelligent automation, has announced $45 million in Series B funding.
June 27, 2024
AI-powered social gaming platform, Astrocade AI, has announced its $12-million seed funding from AME Cloud Ventures, NVIDIA Ventures, Venture Reality Fund, and gaming and technology legends Eric Schmidt, Niccolo De Masi, John Riccitiello, David Baszucki, Jerry Yang, Mike Abbott and more.
June 12, 2024