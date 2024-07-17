HexClad Receives $100-Million Strategic Investment From Studio Ramsay Global

Los Angeles-based HexClad, a global premium kitchenware brand, has announced a strategic $100-million investment from Studio Ramsay Global, the partnership between multi-Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and FOX Entertainment. The deal comprises a combination of cash and media commitments. A digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand, HexClad has rapidly established itself as a global market leader in the kitchenware category by delivering premium-quality, innovative designs and patented hybrid technology to culinary enthusiasts.

The move expands Ramsay’s ownership in the unicorn brand after the chef first invested in HexClad as an equity partner in 2021. By increasing this stake, Ramsay has pledged his commitment to ensuring HexClad “owns the kitchen,” while expanding its market share and global footprint through the continued introduction of watershed culinary innovation. In addition, HexClad reinforces its official cookware sponsorship across a wide range of FOX and Studio Ramsay Global-owned food series and content worldwide.

“I am honored that Studio Ramsay Global and Gordon will have a larger seat at our table as we continue to expand, evolve and innovate at HexClad,” said Daniel Winer, co-founder of HexClad “From day one, content partnerships have been central to our success. Now, this alliance allows us to marry our products with the world’s best food content studio in a thrilling new way.”

Studio Ramsay Global’s new agreement with HexClad marks its first strategic investment in a consumer product brand that directly complements its content portfolio.

“HexClad stands out as one of the world’s fastest-growing, highest quality and most respected cookware brands, which is why it’s my go-to in the kitchen, and I firmly believe in its long-term growth potential,” said Ramsay. “We’ve already had successful brand collaborations across many of my FOX series, and now we’ll expand that partnership into something even more meaningful to food fans and consumers everywhere.”

“Since forming Studio Ramsay Global three years ago, Gordon and his team have identified innovative new ways to bring his iconic food brand to life, creating great original entertainment and platforms from ‘Next Level Chef’ to ‘Bite,’ while showcasing incredible new culinary talent,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “This recipe for success just keeps growing and improving as we forge new strategic partnerships with globally recognized, premium brands like HexClad.”

Known for its signature hexagon pattern, HexClad has disrupted the traditional cookware business with the invention of a first-to-market stainless plus non-stick product built on innovation and sustainability, which produced an entirely new “hybrid” category within the industry. The company has achieved extraordinary year-over-year growth, hitting unicorn status in mid-2023, positioning itself as a global lifestyle brand and content creator that delivers innovation to every area of the kitchen.

J.P. Morgan acted as sole placement agent to HexClad on the transaction.