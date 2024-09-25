Silas Capital and Unilever Ventures Make Inaugural Growth Investment in Oak Essentials

Los Angeles-based, Jenni Kayne-founded, natural skincare brand Oak Essentials has secured first-round dual funding from Silas Capital and Unilever Ventures to fuel the brand’s expansion, allowing for enhanced product development, increased marketing efforts and broader distribution.

Oak Essentials, the quintessential California-based beauty brand, has successfully raised its first round of funding from two prominent investors in the beauty sector. Silas Capital, known for its strategic investments in emerging consumer brands, and Unilever Ventures, the venture capital arm of the global consumer goods giant, have joined forces to provide inaugural funding for the promising skincare brand, which just had its three-year anniversary.

With the backing of these industry veterans, Oak Essentials is poised to accelerate its mission of self-care, simplified - luxurious body and skincare that values efficacy alongside a sensorial, spa-like experience and minimalist aesthetic. The promise is simple: moisture-rich essentials that inspire intentional daily rituals for healthy, youthful skin.

“We love how Jenni Kayne has applied tasteful curation to create Oak Essentials as a luxurious beauty lifestyle brand centered around ritual, relaxation and sensorial experiences reminiscent of a visit to the spa - at your own convenience. The brand delivers for consumers who are increasingly embracing the holistic wellness benefits of beauty products with an appreciation for self-care and beauty routines,” said Anna Ohlsson-Baskerville, partner at Unilever Ventures.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce our partnership with Silas Capital and Unilever Ventures. Their investment is a powerful endorsement of our vision to offer spa-like and effective skincare rituals for sophisticated consumers to experience in their own homes. Having spent the last three years building our DTC business, we’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come but are eagerly looking ahead to this next phase. We are so grateful to have Silas and Unilever Ventures’ support and expertise as we place focus on the key areas that we believe will solidify us as leaders in prestige beauty: keeping product innovation at the forefront and building upon our existing assortment and categories, expanding our distribution channels with new and upcoming retail partnerships, and deepening our focus on sustainability as a core pillar of the brand. This is such an incredible milestone for Oak Essentials, and we’re so excited for what’s to come,” said Lauren Harris, CEO of Oak Essentials.

“Jenni is the consummate tastemaker and over the past few years has artfully reflected her ethos in the development of Oak Essentials’ multi-category assortment of clean, luxe essentials,” said Brian Thorne, partner at Silas Capital. “Beyond the elevated aesthetic of these products, they truly do deliver on efficacy - which has been one of the key drivers of the brand’s tremendous growth to date. We’re thrilled to partner with Jenni and Unilever Ventures for this next chapter, supporting both Oak’s impressive e-commerce momentum as well as its quickly scaling wholesale channel.”

2024 has been transformative for Oak Essentials, marked by substantial growth. The brand has evolved from being DTC only to being stocked at ShopBop and Nordstrom with more retail relationships anticipated. Recognized as one of NewBeauty’s NB100, Oak Essentials is set to nearly double its revenue.

This summer saw a standout moment for the brand with the launch of The Jenni Kayne Farmhouse and Oak Essentials Wellness Club, an experiential lifestyle and wellness retreat and showcase in Tivoli, New York. Initially open to VIPs, editors and influencers and opening to the public this fall, the Wellness Club provides a brand-immersive skincare experience to forge lasting connections and to introduce the brand to the East Coast.

Most recently, Oak Essentials launched Renew Face Polish, which contains biodegradable, sustainably sourced ingredients and was the first to be packaged in eco-friendly tree-free paper cartons. Soon, all products in the line will be housed in these same environmentally conscious containers, and clinical testing has been initiated to assure product quality and efficacy. Upcoming launches through the end of 2024 will include a moisturizing cleanser and a first foray into bath products.

“Oak Essentials was born from my lifelong pursuit of intentional living, a journey rooted in nature, that inspired me to create a refined, botanical-based skincare collection inspired by the transformative power of spa experiences. As we celebrate Oak Essentials’ third year, this partnership with Silas Capital and Unilever Ventures marks an exciting new chapter for the brand. I’m thrilled for Oak Essentials to collaborate with these respected industry leaders as we push the boundaries of what clean, prestige beauty can be,” said Jenni Kayne, founder of Oak Essentials.