Advertisement
2024 C-Suite: CFO Forum and Leadership Awards & CEO Visionaries

Reader Letter for C-Suite Magazine 2024

Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios
By Anna Magzanyan
President Connect

In the 2024 C-Suite Magazine, we present an exclusive look into the talented CEO of Relativity Space, a revolutionary new company headquartered in Long Beach, known for manufacturing rockets using 3-D printing technology with the aim of reaching Mars in the future. The behind-the-scenes look into Tim Ellis and this proprietary technology demonstrates the influx of innovation that further establishes the SoCal market as a hub for a burgeoning aerospace industry.

This edition also delves into the realms of organizational focus underlining the shift towards expansion and sustainability with a notable emphasis on investing in advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence. Nevertheless, recruiting skilled professionals and ensuring a maximum return on investment remain key priorities for the remainder of 2024.

Additionally, you will find a curated list highlighting the leading accounting and business consulting firms operating in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Discover the establishments that have secured a position on these prestigious lists!

Advertisement

Nominated by their peers and colleagues, the visionary Chief Executive Officers of 2024 featured in this publication span a wide array of sectors. Despite the diversity, they all exhibit common attributes, such as resolute leadership, intuitive decision-making and unwavering perseverance, which warrant distinctive commendation.

Lastly, this edition encapsulates the essence of the CFO Forum & Leadership Awards. Explore the enlightening discussions held during the session themed “Prioritizing Tech Innovation & Talent Retention” and delve into the profiles of the noteworthy honorees, finalists and nominees who have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to both their organizations and the local community.

2024 C-Suite: CFO Forum and Leadership Awards & CEO Visionaries
Anna Magzanyan

Anna Magzanyan is the president of LA Times Studios.

Advertisement