Versace Celebrates the Holidays with Hyunjin

South Korean singer Hyunjin is used to hitting the top of the musical charts with his K-Pop band Stray Kids, but now he’s found himself in a whole new world with a distinctly Italian flavor, as he takes on the role of Versace’s newest global brand ambassador. Just in time for Donatella Versace’s latest haute couture fashions that are arriving in stores with the luxury brand’s 2023 Holiday Collection, the singer-dancer joins the family and bursts on the high-style scene with his first print and video campaign as the face of Versace.

Hyunjin joins familiar sophisticated style icons including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Anne Hathaway, Elton John and Luke Evans in the Versace stable of global brand ambassadors. As the 23-year-old South Korean heartthrob brings a distinctly new look and feel to the Versace brand, Donatella Versace explains her choice of an Asian pop icon as her newest face.

“I am thrilled Hyunjiin has become part of our Versace family, for I love his energy and the joyful spirit he brings. I wanted to celebrate Joy with this Holiday campaign, the joy of the season and being surrounded by those we love,” she says.

Hyunjin brings that joy of the season to both the videos created by Rosie Marks and the distinctive photographic images by Angelo Pennetta that make up this year’s fun-filled launch of Versace’s Holiday Collection. Amelia Gray, Hedi Ben Tekaya and Sacha Quenby round out the models featured in the campaign styled by Jacob K and overseen by Donatella Versace, who is the brand’s chief creative officer and the woman who has helmed the iconic fashion house for more than 25 years.

Featuring looks that intertwine the classic Barocco print first created by Gianni Versace for a 1991 runway collection with a new, unexpected twist, Versace introduces the Athena tote bags this season, using that iconic design executed in soft tone-on-tone colors. That changeup is central to creating an everyday jacquard bag that transcends gender roles with a universal, casual style. Offered in GOTS-certified cotton canvas, the totes come in extra large to small sizes with top handles, detachable shoulder strap and the Versace logo. With those design shifts, the Athena becomes Versace’s latest chic and functional bag.

Hyunjin’s sleek Versace looks for the campaign include wearing both casual daywear and more formal evening wear, as well as the brand’s newest “High Winter” coats and jackets, created to keep out the cold with perfect style.

Jacquard materials with the Versace Barocco signature print are found throughout the collection, ranging from dark jacquard prints across cashmere overcoats and heavy wool coats, as well as the classic Versace trench coat. The Barocco tone-on-tone design also elevates formal tailored men’s jackets in both single- and double-breasted styles and even finds its way into intricate lace inserts strategically placed on satin evening dresses to create spectacular red-carpet-ready looks.

Hyunjin shows off the new range of shoes designed for the Holiday Collection as well, wearing unisex Greca and Odissea sneakers constructed with denim and canvas jacquard; the Elios men’s shoe line that sends up formal footwear by blending a luxurious leather vamp with a relaxed rubber sole; and the croc-embossed calf leather Medusa ’95 loafer embellished with hardware featuring the iconic Versace Medusa originally designed by Gianni Versace.

Other new pieces in the collection include laser-printed Versace denim, jacquard knitwear and other items designed for holiday gifting, like the Greca Goddess handbag done in a hobo bag shape and constructed with finishes created in metallic gold, patent leathers, quilted satin and velvet plissé.

For Hyunjin, his first fashion campaign for Versace caps off his rise to worldwide fame that began in 2017 when the K-Pop boy band Stray Kids was formed, and eventually hit the top of the Billboard 200 charts with three consecutive albums released from 2022 to 2023. The band is now an international sensation, with Hyunjin being one of the breakout stars among the eight band members. The handsome singer is confident that his new Versace campaign is sure to add to his huge international stardom as the holiday season goes into full swing.

“Versace is exactly how I want the holiday season to be,” Hyunjin says. “It’s exciting, looks amazing, feels incredible and is shared with good friends. That is how I felt making this campaign with my Versace family.”