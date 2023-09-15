iHeartMedia Joins Ryan Seacrest to Invest in Health-Ade

Health-Ade, the makers of bubbly kombuchas that can aid in a healthy gut, have announced a deal with America’s No. 1 audio company, iHeartMedia. The news follows the announcement of Emmy Award-winning TV and radio host Ryan Seacrest investing in the brand in May, attesting to the growing popularity of gut-healthy beverage options and the strength of Los Angeles-based Health-Ade kombucha as a pioneer in the space.

Through the agreement Health-Ade will leverage iHeartMedia’s multi-platform network and marquee event experiential activities to bring kombucha to a wide swath of new audiences. In August, the popular “better-for-you” beverage brand launched a sweepstakes in collaboration with iHeartMedia, which will send two winners to the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this September on an all-expenses trip which will include a meet and greet with Ryan Seacrest and special VIP access to the festival. The sweepstakes, which will feature voiceovers by Ryan Seacrest, will run across iHeartMedia platforms nationwide.

Health-Ade Kombucha will also tap into iHeartMedia’s multiple platforms including broadcast radio, podcasts, digital content and experiential live events to reach Americans across the country. The brand will also leverage iHeartMedia’s roster of talent like Ryan Seacrest to create bespoke voiceover ads that will run year-round to introduce and educate millions of Americans on the delicious taste and benefits of Health-Ade, as a part of the company’s mission to bring kombucha to every fridge in America.

“iHeart reaches 9 out of 10 Americans every month and has the capability to build massive product awareness for Health-Ade,” said Joe Robinson, President of Ventures for iHeartMedia. “We are excited to collaborate with Health-Ade to help them meet their goal to bring kombucha to Americans all across the country.”

“Our partnership with iHeart is the next step in our endeavor to take Health-Ade Kombucha mainstream, showing consumers across the country that Health-Ade is the perfect choice to stay refreshed and healthy when you’re enjoying life, listening to podcasts, or singing along to your favorite song. We also are very excited about tapping into the voices of iHeart’s trusted hosts, many of whom are already Health-Ade fans and are excited to share their love for kombucha with their millions of listeners,” shares Health-Ade’s chief marketing officer Charlotte Mostaed.

Both iHeartMedia and Ryan Seacrest join as investors alongside majority owners First Bev and Manna Tree Partners, coming together to advance the mission of Health-Ade and share the benefits of kombucha with America. The group is dedicated to improving human health through access to nutritious food, like Health-Ade Kombucha, an alternative to sugary sodas and packing a probiotic punch. United Talent Agency and The Wellness Agency also participated in the transaction.

On their mission to meet consumers through new occasions, Health-Ade also embarked on a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joining their lineup of better-for-you food and beverage options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. As the official non-alcoholic kombucha partner, Health-Ade Kombucha cans are available in select flavors throughout Dodger Stadium.