Nature’s Miracle Appoints Vien Le as CFO and Darin Carpenter as COO

Nature’s Miracle Holdings Inc. (Nature’s Miracle), a leader in the controlled environment agriculture industry, this week announced that Vien Le has joined the firm as its Chief Financial Officer and that Darin Carpenter has been named Chief Operating Officer.

Le is a seasoned finance executive with extensive capital markets experience. As an investment banker and financial advisor he has worked on over a $100 billion of infrastructure financings for municipal governments that have included renewable energy, transportation facilities and water utilities along with other project financings.

Given the capital and financial goals of his various clients, Le strategically worked with them to resolve complicated issues and further their priorities while adapting to the uniqueness of each entity for its strengths and challenges. Throughout his municipal banking career, he advised elected officials, civil service policymakers, and other stakeholders on best practices, budgets, and financial policies.

Before his banking at UBS and other institutions, Le was a staff research associate with the Cardiology Division – Department of Medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine. His research focused on atherosclerosis and associated vascular calcification. He co-authored several papers published in select science research journals. He received his Bachelor of Arts in History from the UCLA.

Carpenter’s appointment with the firm as its COO becomes effective October 1. He is an experienced senior executive that has been responsible for the daily operations and management of several well-known, highly profitable indoor growing companies. Before joining Nature’s Miracle, he held the position of CEO of Justice Growth. Previously, he held the position as the Director of Operations with Tryke Companies, Head Geneticist with Bloom and Global Technical Operations Manager with World Wide Wheat.

Carpenter is a decorated and former Special Operations Combat Paramedic in the elite 75th Ranger Regiment who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Sciences in Genetics, Cellular and Developmental Biology from Arizona State University after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. He has also spent time at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and Harvard Business School.

Nature’s Miracle is a growing agriculture technology company providing services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture industry which also include vertical farming in North America. Nature’s Miracle offers hardware to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature’s Miracle, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries (Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc.), provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in North America. Nature’s Miracle has also developed a robust pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouses in the U.S. and Canada to meet the growing needs of fresh and local vegetable products.