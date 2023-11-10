Latham & Watkins Names New SoCal Partners and Counsel

Latham & Watkins LLP has announced that 34 associates have been elected to the partnership globally and another 48 associates have been promoted to the role of counsel, including several Southern California attorneys.

“I am extremely proud of our new partners and counsel. Each are committed to excellence and innovation, and their legal talents and dedication to client service distinguish them as outstanding lawyers. They add tremendous expertise to our global platform and strength to our market-leading practices, and we are excited to see their continued success,” said Rich Trobman, chair and managing partner of Latham & Watkins.

“This is a milestone we look forward to each year, when we celebrate our new partners and counsel. All are strong team players who have built robust practices. This diverse group has consistently demonstrated the sector knowledge, commitment to teamwork, and dedication to client service that our clients expect,” added Nathan Ajiashvili, chair of the firm’s Associates Committee. A signature Latham tradition, the Associates Committee consists of nearly equal numbers of partners and associates who collaborate on key responsibilities, including recommending promotions to partner and counsel each year.

The Southern California lawyers elected to the partnership are:

Nima Movahedi (Orange County) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice and Corporate Department. He advises private and public companies, venture capital and private equity firms, and investment banks on M&A, investments, joint ventures, and other complex corporate transactions, particularly in the technology and life sciences sectors. He earned his JD from Boston University School of Law in 2014.

Liliana Ranger (Century City) is a member of the Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice and Corporate Department. She advises entertainment and media companies, financial institutions, and investors on complex M&A transactions, strategic joint ventures, company and project-level debt and equity financings, as well as content production, licensing, and distribution arrangements. She earned her JD from Columbia Law School in 2013.