Legends Announces Acquisition of ASM Global, Creating Global Live Events Company

Legends and ASM Global have announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Legends will acquire ASM Global to create a premium live events company dedicated to providing high profile experiences for fans around the world.

The acquisition of ASM Global’s venue management capabilities will enhance Legends’ services portfolio, positioning Legends to meet the expanding needs of sports organizations, entertainment venues, convention centers and attractions globally while supporting its vision to deliver exceptional live experiences for fans in the digital age.

“Legends and ASM Global are both deeply client-centric and fan-focused and together we will deliver maximum value for our global client roster with even greater support and service options,” said Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO of Legends. “Welcoming ASM Global to Legends is a capstone achievement in our 15-year journey toward becoming the world’s trusted partner for connecting people with the brands and communities that matter most to them, and for helping our clients create memorable moments that keep their fans and patrons returning time and again.”

Ron Bension, President and CEO of ASM Global, said: “We’re thrilled to join Legends, which shares our client-first approach and advances our goal of offering our partner organizations a truly seamless experience while driving the growth of their businesses. Our clients will benefit from Legends’ robust services, innovation, technology, and global partnerships which, combined with ASM Global’s venue management and content and event booking expertise, will provide our clients with locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve outstanding fan experiences and improved venue owner results.”

Legends provides venue planning and project management, premium sales, sponsorship, hospitality, and merchandise services to many of the world’s most iconic sports, entertainment, and attractions brands, as well as leagues and properties such as the U.S. and international professional sports. Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm with over $74 billion in assets under management, is the majority investor in Legends in partnership with YGE Holdings, LLC.

ASM Global manages a portfolio of live event entertainment venues worldwide and provides best-in-class venue operation and content and event booking. With clients spanning five continents, ASM Global operates venues that serve live events for more than 164 million guests annually including at ICC Sydney Convention Center, Avicii Arena in Stockholm, OVO Arena Wembley in London, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, and State Farm Stadium, among many others.

Through this acquisition, Legends will expand its geographic reach and range of services as it continues to innovate and create data-driven solutions tailored to the needs of each individual client. By adding ASM Global’s complementary capabilities, Legends will be able to support its clients from project conception and planning to venue development and management, content and event booking, revenue strategy and sales execution, as well as omnichannel merchandising and hospitality services.

As part of the transaction, current ASM Global equity holders Onex and AEG will sell their ownership interests. ASM Global will continue to serve existing and in-development AEG venues.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Moelis & Company LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are serving as financial advisors to Legends, and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as its legal counsel. ASM Global’s financial advisors are Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, and its legal advisors are Latham & Watkins LLP, Hogan Lovells, and Arnold & Porter.