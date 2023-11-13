Manatt Adds Former U.S. Attorney to Lead New San Diego Office 

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary Los Angeles-based professional services firm, has announced that Randy S. Grossman has joined the firm’s Trial, White Collar and Investigations practice and will lead its new San Diego office. With extensive experience that spans the private and public sectors, Grossman most recently served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of California. He shares Manatt’s deep connections across California and throughout the greater San Diego region and brings a unique understanding of the complex white collar and civil litigation issues affecting clients nationwide in the key industries in which Manatt focuses.

“Randy is one of the most respected litigators in California and the country, as seen with his background as a U.S. Attorney as well as in his private practice where he regularly first-chaired high-profile cases and served as a trusted adviser to industry leaders,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson, who will also be a co-resident in the new office. “Randy’s arrival is an important expansion of our litigation powerhouse team, led by stellar trial attorney and former public defender Naeun Rim and Partner Charles Weir. Further, we are thrilled to have Randy lead our newly unveiled San Diego office, which naturally expands our active work with hundreds of clients throughout this market as well as our historic roots across California.”

Grossman has nearly three decades of experience as a prosecutor and in private practice. As the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California, he was the chief federal law enforcement official responsible for prosecuting federal crimes committed throughout San Diego and Imperial counties as well as for representing the United States in civil litigation. Under his leadership, the office successfully prosecuted espionage, cybersecurity, transnational organized crime, cryptocurrency schemes, securities fraud, health care fraud, defense procurement fraud and public corruption.

At Manatt, Grossman will represent corporations and individuals in high-stakes government and internal investigations, criminal and civil litigation, and corporate compliance counseling across the various global industries central to Manatt’s industry-facing model.

“Manatt’s impressive litigation capabilities, collaborative culture, commitment to San Diego and reputation throughout the state and the country were key drivers in my decision to join and are also important differentiators that will catalyze continued growth for the firm in this market,” said Grossman. “I look forward to working closely with Donna, the rest of the San Diego office and the firm to help bring the benefits of Manatt’s national footprint and world-class practices to this special city.”

Over the past several years, Manatt has relocated to and launched nontraditional office spaces across the nation that reflect its unique and collaborative professional services model. The new San Diego space, which establishes the firm’s 11th location nationwide and its sixth in California, is the latest example of these efforts. Its creative design lends itself to an environment where lawyers, consultants, technologists and other business advisers can work together to provide truly integrated services to clients.