Western Alliance Bank Names Craig Hirson Commercial Banking Market Executive for Greater L.A., OC

Western Alliance Bank recently announced that Craig Hirson has been appointed as the organization’s commercial banking market executive for Greater Los Angeles and Orange County.

“Craig’s expertise in the greater Los Angeles and Orange County markets will allow us to deepen our focus on the commercial market at Western Alliance Bank,” said Julian Parra, head of commercial and industrial banking for California at Western Alliance Bank. “His background will be an invaluable resource for the bank as the team delivers strategic, integrated solutions to middle market companies throughout the region and beyond.”

Hirson brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking and extensive market knowledge to his role. Prior to joining the Western Alliance Bank team, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at CommerceWest Bank and spent 14 years in progressive leadership positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Hirson holds a Bachelor of Science from California State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business.

“I am incredibly excited to be part of the team at Western Alliance Bank,” said Hirson. “’I’m looking forward to diving in, collaborating with the talented individuals here, and helping contribute to the continued growth and success of the bank, especially with our recent increased focus on the Commercial Market.”