Hyperlink Ventures Launches $32 Million Debut Fund to Invest in Next Generation Software Startups

Hyperlink Ventures, a new venture capital firm founded earlier this year managed by three up-and-coming partners, Eli Cole, Sarosh Adi and Piran Adi, has announced the close of its oversubscribed first fund at $32 million.

The new fund will invest primarily in Series A and Series B stage companies, with a core focus on technology breakthroughs that help the world’s largest corporations and industries increase productivity through software.

“We founded Hyperlink to do things a bit differently than most other venture firms,” said Cole, who was formerly a software investor with Los Angeles-based OCV Partners. “Instead of providing intangible advice and expertise to founders, we prefer to leverage our tangible resources to help our portfolio companies engage with marquee customers and key engineering hires.”

Cole further noted that the firm has been pleasantly surprised by the degree to which Hyperlink’s organizing purpose has resonated with not only startup founders, but co-investors alike.

As collaborative checks in larger funding rounds, Hyperlink has already co-invested alongside established firms in four portfolio companies, including San Francisco-based vertical software company Rad AI.

“We are thrilled to have Hyperlink join us as a new investor,” expressed Doktor Gurson, Co-founder and CEO of Rad AI, “and their proactive engagement in facilitating introductions to engineers has been an invaluable resource as we expand our team.”

Hyperlink is backed by a group of 20 limited partners consisting of former successful startup founders and family offices across the US and Israel.

“We are very fortunate that such an established group of LPs expressed confidence in us relatively early in our careers,” said Sarosh Adi.

Hyperlink’s three founding partners have invested across the venture capital ecosystem together for over a decade and have been friends for even longer. “As former roommates, we have zero hesitation to speak our minds and enjoy working through decisions together, which are often lively,” admitted Piran Adi. “Our transparent culture has allowed us to build a track record of backing billion dollar companies, and we feel like we are just getting started.”