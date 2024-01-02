University Credit Union Cuts Ribbon on New Headquarters & Westwood Advisory Center

After extensive renovations, University Credit Union (UCU) staged the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new headquarters and the Westwood Advisory Center, located at 1500 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in West Los Angeles.

This ceremony, held on December 19th celebrated the first major renovation since the building opened in the early 1990s. Many UCU team members attended the event, including the executive team, the UCU board of directors, and key university partners.

The innovative new design has completely eliminated traditional teller lines to provide more personalized member service in a state-of-the-art facility. Renovations also included upgrades to boost the building’s energy efficiency, and create a specialized space for UCU employees, one more conducive to UCU’s unique hybrid work culture by enabling office/desk hoteling and providing high-tech meeting and board rooms.

“These upgrades represent more than a renovated space for our members and employees,” said Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO and president of UCU. “They also represent the innovative culture that propels University Credit Union forward as a leading financial partner with university communities. I want to thank all of our amazing staff, members, and partners who helped make this vision come true and continue to drive innovation within the organization every day.”

UCU, a federally insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA’s campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors comprised only of faculty, staff, and alumni of the university community. UCU’s core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life. With its commitment to advocate, educate, and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner serving university communities in various locations across the U.S.

