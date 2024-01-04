Herbalife Names Stephan Gratziani President

Herbalife has announced the appointment of Stephan Paulo Gratziani to president as part of the company’s management succession planning process. Gratziani, who previously served as Herbalife’s chief strategy officer, will continue to report directly to chairman and chief executive officer, Michael Johnson.

“Stephan hit the ground running and has demonstrated his extensive knowledge of the business and strategic strength in his role as Chief Strategy Officer,” said Michael Johnson, chairman and CEO. “Stephan has an innate ability to lead, drive change and inspire others. We believe his innovative mindset and vast experience as a former leading independent distributor position him well to lead our global sales initiatives and guide Herbalife towards our next chapter of growth.”

In his new role, Gratziani will partner with the company’s three regional presidents and the regional teams to drive transformative change and implement strategic initiatives that are central to the company’s top-line sales growth. The three regional presidents will report directly to Gratziani.

“We are excited about the opportunity for growth as we continue to leverage the unique strengths of our sales channel in the global health and wellness industry,” said Gratziani. “Supporting our distributors and their ‘go-to-market’ strategies to maximize the effectiveness of our products and enhance the customer experience, is a key priority, and I am excited to lead the efforts alongside our talented regional management teams as we continue to modernize, transform, and build a stronger Herbalife.”