Munchkin Announces Formation of New Parent Company, WHY Brands Inc.

Los Angeles-based Munchkin Inc., the baby lifestyle brand behind innovative gear and products for children, mothers and caregivers, has announced it has created WHY Brands Inc., a new parent company for Munchkin and Curio Home Goods, focused on creating, incubating, and growing the next generation of consumer lifestyle brands.

Curio, a premium brand of curated collections of home goods, launched in 2023. WHY’s vision is to establish an expanding portfolio of innovative businesses that align with its commitment to inventive product design.

“Innovation is at the core of what we do and WHY exemplifies this, enabling us to construct a portfolio of interconnected, consumer-facing brands and businesses as we enter new categories,” said Steven B. Dunn, founder and chief executive officer of WHY Brands Inc.

“WHY is an evolution that confirms our purpose in innovating the next generation of groundbreaking lifestyle brands,” said Diana Barnes, chief brand officer & creative director at WHY Brands Inc. “It gives us the freedom to expand into unexplored areas of R&D, forge partnerships with international thought leaders, and deepen the dedication to our longstanding CSR efforts.”

WHY’s portfolio of brands has 338 patents to date.