Revolution Entertainment Services Acquires Production Management Technology Leader SetKeeper

Led by Sukhi Pabla, Charlie Steiner and Stephen Chow, the Los Angeles based payroll and production finance services provider Revolution Entertainment Services (“Revolution”) has acquired the global production management technology leader SetKeeper, in a multimillion dollar deal.

The collaborative effort will allow Revolution to develop and release new production technologies designed to streamline how films, television shows, commercials and events are produced around the globe.

“We did not start Revolution to be just another payroll company offering payroll and finance software,” said Sukhi Pabla, president and co-founder of Revolution. “The plan was always to create efficiencies across the entire production, from script to payroll.”

SetKeeper’s founders Octave Bory, Alex Péron and Hugo Cordier shared their perspective on the acquisition and how production will evolve in the coming years:

“The world of filmmaking and entertainment is being disrupted in the best possible way. New technologies have emerged that will assist creatives, crew and cast in their day-to-day work and transform the way stories are conceived, created, and distributed. Together with Revolution, our technologies will become more accessible to a larger number of production crew and continue to serve storytellers around the world.”

Both parties believe that with Revolution’s employee onboarding, payroll, production calendaring, production accounting apps and SetKeeper’s script import and secure document distribution features, it is an ideal match.

By leveraging SetKeeper’s technologies, Revolution will build new interfaces to become a one-stop-shop for physical production and production finance teams.

Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Pabla, Steiner and Chow, Revolution Entertainment Services is driven by a vision of technologies combined with world-class payroll and financial services dedicated to meeting a production’s specific needs with the goal of removing barriers between stories and screens. With offices on three continents, Revolution’s mission is to move the industry away from antiquated structures towards modern, user-friendly technologies serving crew, cast and creatives across the globe.

Founded in Paris, France in 2013, SetKeeper has grown into a leader in production management technologies, working with high-profile productions from every major studio and companies such as A24, BBC, HBO, ITV and StudioCanal.

Starting from scratch in a tiny office, the founders of SetKeeper, along with their mighty and dedicated crew, have grown the company into a leading technology provider for filmmakers worldwide, including Academy Award, Emmy Award, BAFTA and Palme d’Or nominees and winners.

