Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles Awards $1.1 Million to Address Infant and Maternal Health

The general community grants support seven local nonprofits focused on improving racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality; funding will positively impact more than 1,000 lives in L.A. County.

The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles has announced that it has awarded a total of $1.1 million to seven local nonprofits addressing infant and maternal health, mainly focused on racial disparities in maternal health care for Black families in Los Angeles. In citing its rationale behind these grants, The Foundation pointed to an alarming statistic: due to systemic inequities in our health system, Black mothers and infants in the United States and Los Angeles, in particular, die at more than double the rate of their white counterparts.

The record-high amount of funds directed through the Foundation’s General Community Grants will provide multi-year awards of up to $200,000 to community programs that improve Black maternal and infant health in three areas: direct access to prenatal and birthing services and care; advocacy efforts facilitating systemic change for better access to health resources, services, and benefits; and support to grassroots nonprofits and leaders on the front lines of this work.

The Foundation’s General Community Grants sustain programs focused on high-priority issues throughout Los Angeles. Past cycles of grants have focused on older adult poverty, education equity, homelessness, domestic and sexual violence, and human trafficking, among other areas. Over the past decade, The Foundation has awarded nearly $6 million through this initiative.

The new General Community Grants recipients and their programs are:

Rabbi Aaron B. Lerner, Foundation president and chief executive officer, stated: “The data underlying racial disparities in maternal and infant death rates are staggering. The Foundation’s grants will provide essential care, support, and community resources. Healthier and more joyous births benefit everyone, and the outcomes of early intervention continue for decades. We are proud that our General Community Grants funding will positively impact the lives of more than 1,000 of our community’s newborns and their families.”