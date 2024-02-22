Skechers Opens 5,000th Store Location

Los Angeles-based Skechers U.S.A., Inc., the third-largest athletic footwear brand in the world, announced that it has surpassed 5,000 Skechers-branded retail store locations throughout more than 120 countries. Expanding the reach of Skechers shopping destinations currently operating globally, key openings leading up to the milestone have been in Chile, Greece, India, Mexico, South Korea, the United States and the 5,000th store in Bogotá, Colombia.

“Every Skechers store brings valuable engagement with consumers to build an increased awareness for our brand,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Skechers stores are the best place for fans to experience the signature comfort, style and innovation of our products – and when they do, they’re loyal for life. It started in 1995 with the original Skechers store opening in Manhattan Beach near our corporate offices. From there, we opened our first international store in Japan, the 100th in Times Square, the 3,000th in China and now our 5,000th store in Colombia.”

“Every location offers the same look and feel to carry the Skechers brand with consistency across six continents,” added Greenberg. “With an additional 140 to 160 more company-owned stores planned this year and hundreds of stores opening annually with our partners, we are on the road to 10,000 Skechers stores.”

Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children.