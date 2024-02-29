Digital Economy Accelerator Program Launched

Pre-seed investor Techstars and the University of Southern California (USC) are launching the USC and Techstars Digital Economy Program to cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports startups and inspires entrepreneurship within the vibrant USC community.

“As the world’s largest pre-seed investor, we’re innately aware of the importance of creating the right environment for entrepreneurs to flourish,” said Techstars chief accelerator investment officer Shirley Romig. “With USC’s fierce commitment to supporting its innovation pipeline, this partnership will enable us to build a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports unstoppable founders while they build world-changing businesses.”

The program represents a collective effort to cultivate, engage and enhance the innovation ecosystem at USC. Through the program with Techstars, the university’s network of students, alumni and faculty will access opportunities, such as entrepreneurial-focused events, training and programming that create a pathway for early-stage and aspiring founders to progress on their entrepreneurial journey.

“USC is one of the largest institutions for innovation in the Los Angeles economy. Our mission is to foster an ecosystem that thrives on innovative thinking, groundbreaking translational research and multidisciplinary collaborations that drive meaningful impact,” said Ishwar K. Puri, USC senior vice president of research and innovation. “This new partnership with Techstars is certain to inspire growth in the Southern California innovation ecosystem and fortify the fast-growing tech corridor that stretches from Santa Barbara through L.A. to San Diego. We look forward to building an entrepreneurship accelerator that produces even more student, faculty and alumni startups.”

Techstars Startup Community Catalyst will focus on developing and energizing the innovation ecosystem within the USC community and will feature:



Startup Weekend, a three-day event designed to ignite ideas and build startup communities

Ecosystem Development Lab, a training program for community leaders to strengthen the foundation of their entrepreneurial ecosystem

University Catalyst, a 10-week, pre-accelerator program for idea and early-stage startups

These three programs will precede and create a pipeline of exceptional entrepreneurs for the USC and Techstars Digital Economy Accelerator, a 13-week intensive program designed for early-stage startups advancing digitization across bioscience, biomedicine, physical science, engineering, information and computer sciences.

“The partnership between USC and Techstars is an incredible opportunity for us to jumpstart new ventures that open doors for innovations from healthcare to technology and can change lives for the better,” said Steven O. Moldin, USC interim associate vice president of research strategy and innovation. “We are thrilled that the USC community will be able to leverage the vast connections and resources that Techstars offers.”

Nearly all programming events will be in person. Some events will be held on USC’s Silicon Beach Campus, an area in southern Los Angeles County that includes USC Viterbi School of Engineering’s Information Sciences Institute in Marina del Rey and USC Viterbi’s Institute for Creative Technologies in Playa del Rey. Other events will take place at the USC Stevens Center for Innovation.

“Our partnership with Techstars is a strategic step towards realizing an even greater impact on the Southern California innovation ecosystem,” said Erin Overstreet, executive director of the USC Stevens Center for Innovation. “It catalyzes product-oriented research and entrepreneurial ventures among our faculty and students and fulfills a critical need for the USC community. We’re excited about the unique opportunities this collaboration presents.”

Startup Weekend will take place April 5-7, 2024. Anyone looking for an immersive foray into the world of startups may register for the event, which will offer participants access to mentors, investors, co-founders and partners from the local community to help them get started on their entrepreneurial journey.

Ecosystem Development Lab will convene USC community leaders and stakeholders for two days in April 2024 to learn key methodologies to grow the University and Southern California’s unique startup ecosystem.

University Catalyst pre-accelerator program applications will open in April 2024 and be accepted through July 2024. The 10-week program will launch in the fall and provide early-stage founders access to valuable startup education, mentorship, community building, and Techstars’ network of entrepreneurs, mentors and corporate partners. University Catalyst will be delivered in a hybrid capacity with both virtual and in-person components.

USC and Techstars Digital Economy Accelerator program applications will launch in September 2024. Twelve early-stage startups will be selected for the inaugural program, all of which will have an affiliation with USC, including having a founder, employee, family member or investor who is connected to the university. Founders who are selected will receive hands-on mentorship, curated entrepreneurial content and programming, up to $120,000 in funding, and access to Techstars’ global network of mentors, investors, alumni and corporate partners.

